A nail expert just confirmed that *everyone* will be wearing butter yellow nails this spring—and I’m obsessed

Not only has spring’s arrival provided a much-needed boost of sunshine, but for me, it has bestowed the perfect opportunity to refresh my nail game. And while there are certain nail trends and manicure colours that roll around every spring—florals, pastels and French tips to name a few—this season’s most popular colour is proving to be one that will unite minimalists and those who like to opt for something more experimental when they visit the nail salon. Enter: butter yellow nails. Set to be the standout shade of spring 2025, this warm, buttery hue strikes the perfect balance between a neutral nail look and an elevated pastel. And it’s surprisingly versatile.

Providing the perfect base for nail art or worn alone as a more pared-back manicure, butter yellow nails provide a sun-soaked alternative to a neutral manicure and feel undeniably fresh and modern. Ahead, I caught up with session manicurist Ami Streets to get the full lowdown on the hottest nail colour of the moment, as well as all the best ways to wear it yourself.

What are butter yellow nails?

A sophisticated alternative to the vibrant brights that we often see emerging during spring/summer, butter yellow nails make for a sunny yet chic manicure. “Yellow is dominating fashion this season, both on the catwalks and street style, and butter yellow perfectly translates to a beauty trend too,” explains Ami. “It’s a soft yet vibrant shade that enhances natural tans and makes skin look radiant and glowing.” Even better, Ami rates butter yellow nails for their versatility. “Whether used in a minimalist manicure or for playful nail art, butter yellow pairs effortlessly with lots of different tones and embodies a cheerful, sun-kissed aesthetic.”

How to choose the best butter yellow shade for you

As someone with pale skin, I spent a lot of my adult life avoiding wearing yellow entirely for fear that it would wash out my pasty complexion. However, Ami assures me that butter yellow nails can be universally flattering if you know which shade to seek out. “Soft pastel yellows work well with all skin tones, but particularly complement fair skin, while golden honey tones enhance medium and olive complexions,” she explains. “For deeper skin tones, richer yellows with hints of mustard or amber create a stunning contrast.” And don’t forget about the finish either. Ami suggests experimenting with glossy polishes for a chic butter yellow mani or adding some shimmer for some extra dimension. “For those not keen on a full colour manicure, a soft ombre or French tip can be a great way to try the butter yellow nail trend too.”

Butter yellow nail inspiration

1. Butter Yellow Glaze

2. Textured Tips

3. Lemon Sorbet

4. French Chrome

5. Almond Blooms

How to recreate butter yellow nails at home

No time to visit the salon? Thankfully, butter yellow nail polishes are making waves right now and there are so many brilliant options on the market if you want to try the trend yourself at home.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Ovni £30 at Sephora This is Ami's favourite option for butter yellow nails. "It's vibrant electric polish that has a slight warmth to it that makes it so unique," she explains. Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish - Atelier At The Bay £10.99 at Lookfantastic "The literal definition of butter yellow, this pastel hue looks good enough to eat and is super high shine thanks to the gel-like formula," explains Ami. OPI Infinite Shine Gel Like Polish - This Chic Is Bananas £17.50 at Boots This is my personal butter yellow nail polish of choice for spring. It's creamy, glossy, and looks so expensive. Manucurist Green Natural Nail Polish in Mimosa £14 at Manucurist This rich yellow hue is sunshine in a bottle, and looks particularly beautiful on deeper skin tones.

