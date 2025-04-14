A nail expert just confirmed that *everyone* will be wearing butter yellow nails this spring—and I’m obsessed
Instant sunshine
Not only has spring’s arrival provided a much-needed boost of sunshine, but for me, it has bestowed the perfect opportunity to refresh my nail game. And while there are certain nail trends and manicure colours that roll around every spring—florals, pastels and French tips to name a few—this season’s most popular colour is proving to be one that will unite minimalists and those who like to opt for something more experimental when they visit the nail salon. Enter: butter yellow nails. Set to be the standout shade of spring 2025, this warm, buttery hue strikes the perfect balance between a neutral nail look and an elevated pastel. And it’s surprisingly versatile.
Providing the perfect base for nail art or worn alone as a more pared-back manicure, butter yellow nails provide a sun-soaked alternative to a neutral manicure and feel undeniably fresh and modern. Ahead, I caught up with session manicurist Ami Streets to get the full lowdown on the hottest nail colour of the moment, as well as all the best ways to wear it yourself.
A post shared by Beth Watkivs GLÓ Beauty Sussex (@bethwatkivs)
A photo posted by on
What are butter yellow nails?
A sophisticated alternative to the vibrant brights that we often see emerging during spring/summer, butter yellow nails make for a sunny yet chic manicure. “Yellow is dominating fashion this season, both on the catwalks and street style, and butter yellow perfectly translates to a beauty trend too,” explains Ami. “It’s a soft yet vibrant shade that enhances natural tans and makes skin look radiant and glowing.” Even better, Ami rates butter yellow nails for their versatility. “Whether used in a minimalist manicure or for playful nail art, butter yellow pairs effortlessly with lots of different tones and embodies a cheerful, sun-kissed aesthetic.”
How to choose the best butter yellow shade for you
As someone with pale skin, I spent a lot of my adult life avoiding wearing yellow entirely for fear that it would wash out my pasty complexion. However, Ami assures me that butter yellow nails can be universally flattering if you know which shade to seek out. “Soft pastel yellows work well with all skin tones, but particularly complement fair skin, while golden honey tones enhance medium and olive complexions,” she explains. “For deeper skin tones, richer yellows with hints of mustard or amber create a stunning contrast.” And don’t forget about the finish either. Ami suggests experimenting with glossy polishes for a chic butter yellow mani or adding some shimmer for some extra dimension. “For those not keen on a full colour manicure, a soft ombre or French tip can be a great way to try the butter yellow nail trend too.”
Butter yellow nail inspiration
1. Butter Yellow Glaze
A post shared by Victoria - South Wales (@byvictoriamj)
A photo posted by on
2. Textured Tips
A post shared by KAE🤍| DERBY NAIL TECH| UGC CREATOR (@kreatedbykae_)
A photo posted by on
3. Lemon Sorbet
A post shared by Lois Samantha - Natural Nail Specialist (@polishedbylolo)
A photo posted by on
4. French Chrome
A post shared by Sarah Haidar (@heluviee)
A photo posted by on
5. Almond Blooms
A post shared by BY BELLE 🍒🫶🏽🫧 (@by.belle._)
A photo posted by on
How to recreate butter yellow nails at home
No time to visit the salon? Thankfully, butter yellow nail polishes are making waves right now and there are so many brilliant options on the market if you want to try the trend yourself at home.
This is Ami's favourite option for butter yellow nails. "It's vibrant electric polish that has a slight warmth to it that makes it so unique," she explains.
"The literal definition of butter yellow, this pastel hue looks good enough to eat and is super high shine thanks to the gel-like formula," explains Ami.
This is my personal butter yellow nail polish of choice for spring. It's creamy, glossy, and looks so expensive.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
-
This perfume was created in 1892, and I wear it today—it’s musky, sexy and deserves a spot in your collection
It smells nearly identical, 153 years later
By Nessa Humayun
-
Pink activewear is officially the must-wear trend of the season - 9 items our Health Editors can't stop wearing
Make your workout even more fun with a pop of pink.
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Here’s how to get ‘expensive-looking' skin on a budget—according to top experts and aestheticians
Youthful, glowy and healthy
By Rebecca Fearn
-
This expensive-looking nail shade is a favourite of Selena Gomez—I predict it’s the colour of the season
It screams spring
By Nessa Humayun
-
I was in a rut until I discovered micro nail art—it's elegant, dainty, and so personalisable
Plus, all the inspiration you need...
By Nessa Humayun
-
Every beauty editor I know is obsessed with the naked manicure—it's clean, precise and *expensive-looking*
Fresh and clean for spring
By Nessa Humayun
-
Hailey Bieber’s nail shape of choice is elongating, chic and practical—I'll never get mine done another way
Plus, it suits a variety of colours
By Rebecca Fearn
-
You heard it here first—this unconventional spring manicure colour is about to be everywhere
It's not what you'd expect...
By Nessa Humayun
-
After years of gel manicures, my nails are dry, brittle and flaky—here’s what top techs advise for a total reset
A saviour after too many trips to the salon...
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Sorry, the colourful tip is dead—all the *cool girls* are asking for this twist on the French manicure
I hate to break it to you...
By Nessa Humayun
-
I’m calling time on brown nails—trust me when I say this expensive-looking shade is the next big trend
So clean, so fresh...
By Nessa Humayun