Many of us have fallen into the habit of rebooking our gel manicure appointments every two to three weeks. We have a fresh coat applied, then it's removed after a fortnight or so, and before our nails have a moment to breathe, a new colour is reapplied. And whilst the gel polish isn't a problem, if your nails aren't appropriately prepped, you get a bad removal, or pick and peel your gels off, and don't give your nails time to rebalance, this can all lead to damaged nail beds.

This is why over the past year, nail health products, like nail strengtheners and caring cuticle oils, which take a skincare-like approach, have proven increasingly popular.

Whilst some people have decided to take a long break from salon visits, not everyone wants to do this, which is where 14 Day Manicure's Nonicure kit comes in. Designed to be used between appointments, it's a three-step kit that prevents damage by boosting hydration, strengthening the nail, and allowing it time to rehydrate.

"I created Nonicure after years of seeing the same issue again and again. Most nail damage isn’t caused by gel polish itself. It’s caused by dehydration and overworking the natural nail through repeated filing and removal," says Suzanne Fowler, founder of 14 Day Manicure. "People often try to cover the problem with another manicure instead of addressing the condition of the nail underneath. Nonicure was designed to change that. It’s a preventative nail care system that restores hydration and improves the condition of the natural nail so damage is less likely to happen in the first place. In simple terms, it’s about prevention rather than repair."

The Kit

Inside the kit is a Nail & Cuticle Scrub, designed to soften the area and refresh the nail surface of any product build-up or dead skin. It's formulated with apple extract, which gently exfoliates; peptides to support a healthy nail bed; and glycerin and Pro-Vitamin B5 to hydrate and condition.

Next comes the Nail Veil, which acts like a breathable shield and protects the nails. It's a super glossy pale pink shade, not dissimilar to the soft shades from the soap nail trend. Much like a nail strengthener, it's powered by ceremides and plant oils that support the nail's barrier.

Finally, the last step is the Nail Serum. Designed to be used regularly, it replaces lost moisture and strengthens the nail bed and cuticle. It's fast-absorbing, so ideal for on-the-go application throughout the day.

When to use it

Nonicure can be used by anyone at anytime. However, Fowler says there are telltale signs of when you might need to use it—when nails feel thin, dry or stressed.

"It’s best used during a short reset period after gel is removed to help restore the nail’s condition," she says "Most people use it for two to three weeks before returning to gel or polish."

Our Verdict

Over the years, I have been guilty of prioritising a glorious deep burgundy look over the health of my nails. There were times that I forgot what my natural nail looked like; they so rarely saw the light of day. Those days are in my past, however, I'm still no stranger to the salon, but now I spend more time looking after my nails and feeding them with nourishment.

I used the kit, as directed, between two nail appointments. After having my gels removed, I used the scrub to gently buff the nails. It comes with a doe-foot applicator, which means you don't flood the nail; you're able to apply just the right amount. I noticed immediately how clean my nails looked. It has a sweet, juicy scent and the jojoba beads feel soft rather than gritty.

I was most excited to try the Nail Veil, as I love a sheer pink nail—it's a look that makes me feel groomed no matter what. The first thing I noticed was how quickly it dries, which is probably down to the fact that it's a lot thinner than a typical polish. Which was done purposefully so that your nails are still able to breathe. Whilst one coat is enough, I found that two coats gave me that elevated, high gloss naked manicure feel. I have to say this is my favourite product of the kit—I'm obsessed with the colour, my nails look healthier and it's really long-wearing.

If you're used to using cuticle oils for keeping your nails in tip-top shape, Nonicure's Nail Serum is something else entirely. Its ultra-light, almost watery texture absorbs in seconds and doesn't leave a sticky residue behind on your fingers. I have dry, peeling cuticles, and since using this regularly, they look healthier and feel noticeably stronger. I only wish it smelled a bit nicer.

The Nonicure kit is a really clever idea for those on a nail health journey, in between gel appointments and for ongoing daily care.