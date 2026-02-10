These Are the Best Minimalist Nail Art Looks for Valentine’s Day, and You Can Do Them at Home

Valentine's Day is nearly upon us, and there's nothing cuter than celebrating the day with a little nail art. While V-Day-related beauty tends to lean towards the corny, there are a slew of designs that are both minimalist and utterly adorable. Ahead, I consulted renowned manicurists on their favourite understated yet romantic nail looks.

Delicate hearts

"A heart may be an obvious choice, but it’s also the easiest," says expert nail technician Kate Williamson. "If you love a delicate nail, you will love this look. First, paint the nail with a sheer or solid nude shade, using a toothpick and a small brush, and create three points of an upside-down triangle. Use the brush to draw a line between the dots, making a V sign, then slowly fill in the shape to make a heart. A nude nail, red heart, et voila... Or for an alternative coloured heart, black looks super cute."

Themed colours

If hearts aren’t your thing, Williamson continues, she suggests using Valentine's Day-themed colour-ways, à la Hailey Bieber. "A pink coloured nail base with a red French tip and white chrome powder on top creates a super shiny look. It's a quiet nod to the big day."

Heart tips

This is a "really easy design to recreate at home with no need for any special tools," explains nail expert Metta Francis. "Paint your nails in a soft pink of your choice - either a solid pink as shown, or a semi-sheer/subtle pink. Choose your heart tip shade and, using the nail polish brush, paint from one side of the nail to the top. Repeat on the other side and top coat. For this look, I love a deep red or white."

Gothic flowers

"Nail decals are a really easy way to achieve a Valentine's nail look at home, and the opportunities are endless. For a more gothic look, opt for a matte finish and black designs—think black roses and black vintage hearts. Top tip: make sure your base colour of choice is completely dry before applying the nail decals and seal with a plumping top coat. And add a matte top coat to finish."

Best products for minimalist Valentine's Day nails

