I Hate Doing My Own Nails, but These Fast-Drying Polishes Make Elevated At-Home Manicures a Breeze

Mani in a minute

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As someone who is both short on time and hates having bare nails, fast-drying nail polishes make up the bulk of my home manicure collection. Years of gels got me used to never waiting for polish to try, or contending with semi-dry polish that collects fluff or smudges and develops texture. Now, quick drying formulas are all I will use when doing my own nails.

I've tried my fair share of these quick dry polishes over the years—and discerned exactly what makes for a good one. Of course, speedy drying is one essential characteristic. But opaqueness, finish, the brush, and even the bottle can make or break whether a nail polish gets my seal of approval or not. Plus, as someone with very weak nails, I need to be confident that the colour won't crack or peel off over my best nail strengtheners.

If you've given up gels or acrylics in favour of nail health products, you're probably on the hunt for regular polishes that will last longer than a day or two without chipping. Not only do these formulas deliver on longevity, but they will give you a fresh manicure in 60 seconds—just in time for experimenting with spring nail trends or getting your hands and feet holiday-ready at the last minute.

Best fast-drying nail polishes, tried & tested

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Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.