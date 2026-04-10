As someone who is both short on time and hates having bare nails, fast-drying nail polishes make up the bulk of my home manicure collection. Years of gels got me used to never waiting for polish to try, or contending with semi-dry polish that collects fluff or smudges and develops texture. Now, quick drying formulas are all I will use when doing my own nails.

I've tried my fair share of these quick dry polishes over the years—and discerned exactly what makes for a good one. Of course, speedy drying is one essential characteristic. But opaqueness, finish, the brush, and even the bottle can make or break whether a nail polish gets my seal of approval or not. Plus, as someone with very weak nails, I need to be confident that the colour won't crack or peel off over my best nail strengtheners.

If you've given up gels or acrylics in favour of nail health products, you're probably on the hunt for regular polishes that will last longer than a day or two without chipping. Not only do these formulas deliver on longevity, but they will give you a fresh manicure in 60 seconds—just in time for experimenting with spring nail trends or getting your hands and feet holiday-ready at the last minute.

Best fast-drying nail polishes, tried & tested

OPI RapiDry £9 at OPI OPI's new RapiDry collection is my latest addition—and what inspired me to write this article. Not only does it dry in 60 seconds (I timed it to be sure it lives up to claims), but you get the perfect thin coat with each application, zero gloopiness or thick polish that moves and becomes textured. It does take a couple of coats to get opaque colour on darker shades, but that's how I like it. It means I can see each layer drying, and customise how I like the colour. In true OPI fashion, the colour lasts remarkably well for regular polish, and the brush fans out perfectly over the nail for seamless application that you don't need to keep going over to get it smooth. Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish £3.95 at Amazon UK Rimmel's 60 Seconds Super Shine is my go-to when I'm on a tight budget and need a speedy drying formula. I have several shades from this range, and they dry completely in under a minute. The colours are all very opaque, so I often only use one coat when I'm in a real rush, and the finish is still lovely and smooth. The smaller brush helps with precise application, and the little bottle is easy to bring in my bag on holiday. Only thing to note: these polishes can dry out fast if left unattended, so make sure to securely fasten the bottle between uses. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish £4.99 at Amazon UK Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri range was one of the first I tried, and it is still one of my regulars. When I want a gel-like finish, this is the formula I turn to. You get a streak-free application, even with deeper colours, and it dries in a minute. I often only need one coat if I do it well the first time (a rare occurrence), and it has a thicker look that you get from shellac too. I find it lasts particularly well on my toes during the summer, but the retention does mean it can take some scrubbing to remove it—but it's worth it. Max Factor Masterpiece Xpress £4.78 at Amazon UK Max Factor's Xpress range is another that dries in roughly 60 seconds, and it lasts for about a week when I use a top coat over it. The shade range isn't the biggest, but there's still plenty to choose from. I do find the formula a little thicker than some other polishes, which means you don't need many coats for opaque colour. However, it means precision is key when applying. Manucurist Active Glow Blueberry £16 at Manucurist Manucurist's Active Glow polishes are like a nail care/polish hybrid, and they're my go to when my nails need a boost but I also don't want them to be plain. You get a subtle sheer wash of colour, and it works to nourish the nails underneath. It dries down so much faster than a regular polish, so I can apply and go within about 30 seconds. It can also be used as a base or top coat for extra shine, and you can do as many or as few coats as you like. I love how versatile this polish is, and the good it does to my nails between salon manis. Nails Inc 45 Second Speedy Gloss £8 at Amazon UK If you want a glossy, gel-like shine in under a minute, Nails Inc has delivered. It's a slightly pricier option, but the finish is gorgeous and high shine. It has the ideal consistency, meaning two coats is perfect, and it really does settle in under a minute. For replicating the gel look, this gets my vote every time.