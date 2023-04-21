This low-maintenance nail trend will be everywhere this summer

If you've read our guide to the biggest nail trends of 2023 (opens in new tab), then you'll know that milky nails are having a moment, and we predict that they will be one of the most popular manicures this summer.

That's right, forget neon nails (opens in new tab), as everyone is opting for polishes with sheer, white hues. We love this trend as it's super low-maintenance, and is perfect for everyday.

It seems that we aren't the only ones that are obsessed, as celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston and Lizzo have all been spotted with milky-white manis.

In fact, Juanita Huber-Millet, Founder and Creative Director at Townhouse (opens in new tab) (one of London's best nail salons (opens in new tab)) shared that the Townhouse salons have seen a strong demand for sheer pink and milky tones.

So, if you want to try the milky nail trend out for yourself, keep on scrolling for everything you need to know.

What are milky nails?

As mentioned above, this nail trend involves milky white and pink polishes that allow your natural nails to shine through. "The look is best achieved by layering a sheer soft pink with a milky toned white," explains Huber-Millet.

We would recommend choosing a polish with a high-shine finish, or adding a gel-effect top coat for that luxury look.

However, the trick to achieving a super clean finish is making sure that your nails are preened to perfection, so spend some time shaping your nails and taking care of your cuticles before applying your polish.

The best bit about this manicure is that you won't notice regrowth as much, which means you won't need to visit your nail salon or keep on top of your at-home manicures as regularly.

Milky nail inspiration

We love this 'your nails but better' look created by professional nail artist, Iram Shelton.

Townhouse have mastered the art of mixing milky white and pink polishes.

We'll be showing our nail artist this picture before our next appointment.

We love the idea of mixing milky nails with a classic French tip.

How to get the look

If you want to recreate the look, you're in luck, as Juanita has shared her step-by-step guide below.

First, file your nails with a nail file to your desired shape and length. Apply a good quality base coat to create the perfect foundation for your polish. Apply two coats of a sheer, milky-coloured polish, making sure to let each layer dry completely before applying the next. Funny Bunny by OPI (opens in new tab) is one of my personal favourites. For a subtle pink hue, layer a sheer pink followed by a sheer white - Bubble Bath (opens in new tab) (also by OPI) layered with Funny Bunny are a stunning combo. Once the polish is completely dry, seal in the colour with a topcoat to add shine and help your manicure last. Next, moisture, moisture, moisture – I love to use the Townhouse Cuticle Oil (opens in new tab) and the Chanel La Creme Main (opens in new tab) when I’m on the go to keep my nails looking their best!

We don't know about you, but sometimes we find that applying these nail polish shades can leave us with a slightly streaky look. If you struggle with this, Juanita recommends applying your polish thinly, using even strokes and not applying too much pressure.

If you're keen to give it a go, we've linked some of our favourite nail polishes below. Milky nails here we come.

(opens in new tab) Max Factor Masterpiece Xpress 60s Nail Polish Spilt Milk £5.99 at Boots (opens in new tab) This Max Factor polish is named 'Spilt Milk', and if that's not enough to convince you it's the perfect milky-white shade, then we don't know what is.

(opens in new tab) Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish (Le Milk) £7 (member price) at Beauty Pie (opens in new tab) For more of a pinky hue, opt for this Beauty Pie polish, with a chip-resistant, long-lasting and glossy formula.