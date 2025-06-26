It's One Of The Chicest Nail Trends Around—These Are The 8 Best Milky Nail Polishes *Ever*

Soft, subtle, sheer and clean

Best milky nail polishes
I know this is a big statement, but I truly believe the milky nail trend has become the ultimate neutral manicure look. We all love a sheer pink (I still have a soft spot for 'soap nails') and nudes will forever be in style, but there's something about a milky white nail polish that just screams chic.

What defines this look is super clean, polished cuticle work, a glossy, high-shine finish and of course, that beautifully minimalist soft, semi-sheer, translucent white hue. They are not the same as the kind of white polish you'd typically use for a French mani that's much more opaque; this is a 'watered down' version, with a creamy effect that looks like a tall glass of milk.

There are variations; a soft lavender or rosy tint works perfectly if you don't fancy a white nail polish. As long as it's subtle, glossy and somewhat sheer, it counts as part of the 'milky' trend. Minimalist nail artists, including Harriet Westmoreland and Mateja Novakovic are unsurprisingly huge fans of the look, which plays neatly into the 'clean girl' aesthetic we're now all so familiar with.

While a nail professional will give you that elevated finish (particularly when it comes to the prep), it is, of course, possible to achieve milky nails from home. Invest in some quality manicure and pedicure tools (Navy is highly recommended for home use), and discover your perfect nail polish hue. The following are eight of my favourites.

The 8 best milky nail polishes

1. Le Mini Macaron Le Sweet Nail Lacquer in Chantilly

Best milky nail polishes - Le Mini Macaron
Le Mini Macaron
Le Sweet Nail Lacquer in Chantilly

An affordable, cute milky polish for just £6? Sign me up. 'Chantilly' by Le Mini Macaron offers the perfect level of 'sheer to opaque' ratio, with a high-shine finish and delicate colour.

2. Chanel Nail Colour in Glaciale

Best milky nail polishes - Chanel
Chanel
Nail Colour in Glaciale

Chanel's 'Glaciale' shade is super versatile; you can use it as a sheered-out milky polish for the likes of this trend, but add more layers and you'll achieve more of a block colour, ideal for French manis.

3. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Flocon

Best milky nail polishes - Nailberry
Nailberry
L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Flocon

'Flocon' by Nailberry has the most gorgeous subtle pink undertones, offering a fresh take on milky manicures.

4. O.P.I Nail Lacquer White Nail Polish in Funny Bunny

Best milky nail polishes - O.P.I
O.P.I
Nail Lacquer White Nail Polish in Funny Bunny

Next to 'Bubble Bath,' 'Funny Bunny' has to be one of the most beloved shades by O.P.I. One layer is enough for a milky finish, followed by a top coat for elevated shine.

5. Max Factor Masterpiece Xpress 60s Nail Polish in Spilt Milk

Best milky nail polishes - Max Factor
Max Factor
Masterpiece Xpress 60s Nail Polish in Spilt Milk

Max Factor's colour has been perfectly named 'Spilt Milk'. And coming in at under £10, you can't really go wrong with this one.

Best milky nail polishes - & other stories
& other stories
Nail Colour in Cold Marble

With a very subtle hint of shimmer, this & other stories bottle allows you to combine the stylish milky trend with the pretty princess nails of your dreams.

7. Essie Original Nail Polish in Sheer White 'Marshmallow'

Best milky nail polishes - Essie
Essie
Original Nail Polish in Sheer White 'Marshmallow'

One of my personal favourites, 'Marshmallow' by Essie is simply stunning. It boasts a barely-noticeable rosy pink undertone, giving it a feminine edge.

8. Shoreditch Nails Nail Polish in The De Beauvoir

Best milky nail polishes - Shoreditch Nails
Shoreditch Nails
Nail Polish in The De Beauvoir

Another shade that is a little white and a touch pink, this is like a strawberry milkshake at your fingertips.

