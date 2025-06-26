It's One Of The Chicest Nail Trends Around—These Are The 8 Best Milky Nail Polishes *Ever*

I know this is a big statement, but I truly believe the milky nail trend has become the ultimate neutral manicure look. We all love a sheer pink (I still have a soft spot for 'soap nails') and nudes will forever be in style, but there's something about a milky white nail polish that just screams chic.

What defines this look is super clean, polished cuticle work, a glossy, high-shine finish and of course, that beautifully minimalist soft, semi-sheer, translucent white hue. They are not the same as the kind of white polish you'd typically use for a French mani that's much more opaque; this is a 'watered down' version, with a creamy effect that looks like a tall glass of milk.

There are variations; a soft lavender or rosy tint works perfectly if you don't fancy a white nail polish. As long as it's subtle, glossy and somewhat sheer, it counts as part of the 'milky' trend. Minimalist nail artists, including Harriet Westmoreland and Mateja Novakovic are unsurprisingly huge fans of the look, which plays neatly into the 'clean girl' aesthetic we're now all so familiar with.

While a nail professional will give you that elevated finish (particularly when it comes to the prep), it is, of course, possible to achieve milky nails from home. Invest in some quality manicure and pedicure tools (Navy is highly recommended for home use), and discover your perfect nail polish hue. The following are eight of my favourites.

The 8 best milky nail polishes

1. Le Mini Macaron Le Sweet Nail Lacquer in Chantilly

Le Mini Macaron Le Sweet Nail Lacquer in Chantilly £6 at Sephora An affordable, cute milky polish for just £6? Sign me up. 'Chantilly' by Le Mini Macaron offers the perfect level of 'sheer to opaque' ratio, with a high-shine finish and delicate colour.

2. Chanel Nail Colour in Glaciale

Chanel Nail Colour in Glaciale £30 at Chanel Chanel's 'Glaciale' shade is super versatile; you can use it as a sheered-out milky polish for the likes of this trend, but add more layers and you'll achieve more of a block colour, ideal for French manis.

3. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Flocon

Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Flocon £17 at John Lewis 'Flocon' by Nailberry has the most gorgeous subtle pink undertones, offering a fresh take on milky manicures.

4. O.P.I Nail Lacquer White Nail Polish in Funny Bunny

O.P.I Nail Lacquer White Nail Polish in Funny Bunny £15.60 at Lookfantastic Next to 'Bubble Bath,' 'Funny Bunny' has to be one of the most beloved shades by O.P.I. One layer is enough for a milky finish, followed by a top coat for elevated shine.

5. Max Factor Masterpiece Xpress 60s Nail Polish in Spilt Milk

Max Factor Masterpiece Xpress 60s Nail Polish in Spilt Milk £5.99 at Boots Max Factor's colour has been perfectly named 'Spilt Milk'. And coming in at under £10, you can't really go wrong with this one.

6. & other stories Nail Colour in Cold Marble

& other stories Nail Colour in Cold Marble £11 at & other stories With a very subtle hint of shimmer, this & other stories bottle allows you to combine the stylish milky trend with the pretty princess nails of your dreams.

7. Essie Original Nail Polish in Sheer White 'Marshmallow'

Essie Original Nail Polish in Sheer White 'Marshmallow' £8.99 at Superdrug One of my personal favourites, 'Marshmallow' by Essie is simply stunning. It boasts a barely-noticeable rosy pink undertone, giving it a feminine edge.

8. Shoreditch Nails Nail Polish in The De Beauvoir

Shoreditch Nails Nail Polish in The De Beauvoir £12 at Shoreditch Nails Another shade that is a little white and a touch pink, this is like a strawberry milkshake at your fingertips.