It's One Of The Chicest Nail Trends Around—These Are The 8 Best Milky Nail Polishes *Ever*
Soft, subtle, sheer and clean
I know this is a big statement, but I truly believe the milky nail trend has become the ultimate neutral manicure look. We all love a sheer pink (I still have a soft spot for 'soap nails') and nudes will forever be in style, but there's something about a milky white nail polish that just screams chic.
What defines this look is super clean, polished cuticle work, a glossy, high-shine finish and of course, that beautifully minimalist soft, semi-sheer, translucent white hue. They are not the same as the kind of white polish you'd typically use for a French mani that's much more opaque; this is a 'watered down' version, with a creamy effect that looks like a tall glass of milk.
There are variations; a soft lavender or rosy tint works perfectly if you don't fancy a white nail polish. As long as it's subtle, glossy and somewhat sheer, it counts as part of the 'milky' trend. Minimalist nail artists, including Harriet Westmoreland and Mateja Novakovic are unsurprisingly huge fans of the look, which plays neatly into the 'clean girl' aesthetic we're now all so familiar with.
While a nail professional will give you that elevated finish (particularly when it comes to the prep), it is, of course, possible to achieve milky nails from home. Invest in some quality manicure and pedicure tools (Navy is highly recommended for home use), and discover your perfect nail polish hue. The following are eight of my favourites.
The 8 best milky nail polishes
1. Le Mini Macaron Le Sweet Nail Lacquer in Chantilly
2. Chanel Nail Colour in Glaciale
3. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Flocon
4. O.P.I Nail Lacquer White Nail Polish in Funny Bunny
5. Max Factor Masterpiece Xpress 60s Nail Polish in Spilt Milk
6. & other stories Nail Colour in Cold Marble
7. Essie Original Nail Polish in Sheer White 'Marshmallow'
8. Shoreditch Nails Nail Polish in The De Beauvoir
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.