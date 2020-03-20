A second member of the royal family has tested positive for coronavirus

Here's everything you need to know...

Coronavirus was announced to be a pandemic last week, with UK schools closing and London thought to be potentially put on lockdown.

The government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen is moving to Windsor Castle, royal events have been cancelled and they are refraining from shaking hands, instead opting for an elbow bump or if you’re Prince Charles, a namaste bow. And over in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘observing the quarantine’.

The royal family made news today as one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Prince Albert of Monaco is the first known head of state to be infected with the virus. His symptoms are reportedly mild, including a cough, runny nose and feeling ’stuffed up’.

‘We’re going to get through this,’ Prince Albert announced in a statement. ‘It’s going to take a while, but everyone has to follow the recommendations. Yes, it’s a nuisance and yes, being confined is very limiting – but it’s the only way to stop the spread of the virus.’

Prince Albert of Monaco is the second known royal family member to have tested positive for the virus, with Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, announcing his diagnosis earlier this week.

‘It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the black plague,’ the 59-year-old royal explained of his virus to Austrian TV channel oe24. ‘I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested.’

Other European royals have been test for the virus, with the King and Queen of Spain undergoing tests after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive.

‘The results of the tests of the COVID-19 carried out yesterday to Their Majesties are negative,’ a statement read. ‘Following the recommendations of the health authorities, Her Majesty the Queen will remain without activities and will carry out the periodic temperature taking controls required in these situations.’