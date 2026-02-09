The Prince and Princess of Wales have issued a rare statement about the Epstein scandal, breaking their silence on the situation.

"I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations," a spokesperson told media on behalf of the couple. "Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."

This statement comes ahead of Prince William's high profile visit to Saudi Arabia.

Prince William and Princess Kate have broken their silence on the Epstein scandal, expressing their concern at the unfolding revelations from the Epstein files.

A spokesperson for the future King and Queen issued a statement to travelling media on Monday, stating: "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the first time the royal couple has publicly addressed the situation, with royal family member Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being at the centre of the controversy due to his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was officially stripped of his titles, honours and royal home in 2025 in an unprecedented move by his brother King Charles.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," read an official statement from Buckingham Palace at the time. "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

The Prince and Princess of Wales' statement comes ahead of Prince William's high profile diplomatic mission this week, with the future King set to take part in a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen diplomatic ties between the nations.

We will continue to update this story.