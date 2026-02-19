Earlier this morning, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested and charged on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The former Prince, who was stripped of his titles in October last year following public scrutiny over his alleged ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, said at the time that 'the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family'. Following his arrest today, Andrew is currently being held in custody. Although details about the allegations are yet to be shared by officials, he has consistently and strenuously denied any wrongdoing in all matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.

In response to Andrew's arrest, King Charles has released a statement confirming that he is offering full 'support and co-operation' in the wake of the investigation. The BBC reports that the monarch and the Palace were not informed of the arrest prior. In his statement, the King wrote: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

Earlier this morning, Thames Valley police released a statement confirming that Andrew was arrested and charged on suspicion of misconduct. They also confirmed that he was being held in custody, and that they were carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. It reads: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright added: "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

We will continue to update this story.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors