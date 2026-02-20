How Andrew’s Arrest Will Impact the Royal Family, According to Expert

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest could reportedly have a major impact on the royal family, with the 66-year-old taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"The problem will be — who knew what and when and why was nothing done?," reported royal expert Robert Jobson.

"If it comes out that people knew stuff," Jobson continued, "whether it be members of the family or police or staffers, then heads must roll."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested this week on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The 66-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday following a series of allegations against him, after the release of files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has since been "released under investigation".

King Charles issued an immediate statement after his brother's arrest, offering his "full and wholehearted support" in the ongoing investigation.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," his statement read. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," he continued, choosing not to comment further on the matter.

However, despite the firm's continued co-operation, royal experts have warned that Andrew's arrest could impact the royal family, particularly if and when members of the fold had been aware of any allegations relating to the 66 year old.

"He was Prince Andrew, Duke of York," explained Robert Jobson, royal expert and author of The Windsor Legacy, in an interview with PEOPLE. "He was right at the heart of the Royal Family and appointed by the late Queen and the government. It is one thing kicking him out now and saying he is a bad apple, but they didn’t have due diligence in place."

Jobson went on to report that questions around "who knew what?" and "why was nothing done?" could cause repercussions, stating: "If it comes out that people knew stuff - whether it be members of the family or police or staffers - then heads must roll. Charles is not guilty of anything here, but the monarchy needs to change."

He continued: "The lack of accountability and the lack of transparency has led to complacency which has led to this problem."

The investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains ongoing. He has continuously and strenuously denied all allegations against him in relation to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.