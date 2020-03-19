A royal family member has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Coronavirus was announced to be a pandemic last week, with UK schools closing and London thought to be potentially put on lockdown.

The government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen is moving to Windsor Castle, royal events have been cancelled and they are refraining from shaking hands, instead opting for an elbow bump or if you’re Prince Charles, a namaste bow. And over in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘observing the quarantine’.

The royal family made news this week as the first case of COVID-19 within the royal family was confirmed.

It was announced that a European royal, Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has tested positive for coronavirus.

‘It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the black plague,’ the 59-year-old royal explained of his virus to Austrian TV channel oe24. ‘I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested.’

Other European royals have been test for the virus, with the King and Queen of Spain undergoing tests after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive.

‘The results of the tests of the COVID-19 carried out yesterday to Their Majesties are negative,’ a statement read. ‘Following the recommendations of the health authorities, Her Majesty the Queen will remain without activities and will carry out the periodic temperature taking controls required in these situations.’