Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be ‘observing the quarantine’ in Canada

Coronavirus was announced to be a pandemic last week, with a total of 1,543 cases confirmed in the UK – although the actual number of UK cases is thought to be up to 50,000.

The government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen is moving to Windsor Castle, royal events have been cancelled and they are refraining from shaking hands, instead opting for an elbow bump or if you’re Prince Charles, a namaste bow.

And it seems that the measures aren’t limited to royals within the UK, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following government guidelines from Canada.

According to Us Weekly, the Sussex family are ‘observing the quarantine’, trying to ‘flatten the curve’ of the virus.

How? By socially distancing themselves and staying indoors as a family, not leaving the house when they don’t have to.

According to a source, via the publication, the couple ‘are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization’.

This is something the couple have been considering for a while, with it reported recently that Coronavirus was the reason why the Sussex couple left baby Archie in Canada during their visit to the UK.

‘The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic,’ Telegraph columnist Bryony Gordon explained of the couple’s decision.

Well, that’s that.