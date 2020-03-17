Here are the new measures the royal family are taking during the Coronavirus outbreak

Here’s everything to know…

Coronavirus was announced to be a pandemic last week, with a total of 1,543 cases confirmed in the UK – although the actual number of UK cases is thought to be up to 50,000.

The government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

But what new measures are the royal family taking during the outbreak?

We have seen from recent royal events that the family members are refraining from shaking hands, instead opting for an elbow bump or if you’re Prince Charles, a namaste bow.

Multiple royal events have been cancelled, investitures have been postponed, and according to a new statement from the Royal Family, the Queen is moving to Windsor Castle.

‘As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary,’ the statement from the Royal Family announced today.

‘Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice.’

The statement continued: ‘Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.

‘In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed.

‘The annual Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel on 9th April will not go ahead. Three Garden Parties hosted by The Queen, due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May, will now not take place. Guests already invited to these Garden Parties will be asked to attend in 2021. Two additional Garden Parties given for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust will also not take place. Investitures will be rearranged to later dates.

‘Further announcements on Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan will be made in due course, in consultation with Government.’

More updates are expected to follow.