Meghan Markle has been removed as a royal family member on a charity website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’. Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful few months with baby Archie, returning just weeks ago to carry out their final duties as senior royal family members.

While the couple will reportedly retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it has been announced that they will lose their royal status and the right to use their current brand name, Sussex Royal.

This week, People reported that Smart Works Charity had removed Meghan Markle’s royal title from its site.

Where the Duchess used to be listed as ‘Our Royal Patron HRH, The Duchess of Sussex’, it has now been changed to ‘Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex’.

The royal family has not yet responded.