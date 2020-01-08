The Palace has responded to reports that Harry and Meghan are moving to Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Canada. The couple decided to take an extended break from royal duties in November last year in order to spend quality time with their son, baby Archie Harrison.

There have been rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thinking about moving overseas, and in October there were reports that they were planning to relocate to the country where they spent the festive season.

‘Meghan and Harry have considered moving to Canada, as it’s part of the Commonwealth,’ a source previously told Us Weekly.

While they haven’t commented on a potential move, their decision to spend time there over the holidays has fuelled rumours that they’ll be packing their bags.

Although the Palace told MailOnline that the reports were purely ‘speculation’, The Sun claims that Harry and Meghan have planned meetings with senior royals this week. Prince Charles and the Queen are both expected to be present, and insiders believe that these are the preliminary talks.

They said: ‘It is true that Harry and Meghan will spend a fair amount of time in Canada over the next couple of months and possibly going forward too. Right now they are starting talks with their family about their plans for the future. Those conversations are at a very early stage.

‘There is a very careful and serious process to go through which they are going to respect.But it is clear they are on a different and unique path, and they are very much thinking about what the future looks like for them.

‘That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of walking away from their HRH titles, although hopefully it will not come to that.

‘It’s been a very tough year — they’re newlyweds and they have a young baby — so they’re looking at what their life looks like in the future. Everything is on the table.’

Could Harry and Meghan be jetting off this year? We’ll have to wait and see…