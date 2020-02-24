Meghan’s BFF Jessica Mulroney might have accidentally revealed the new Sussex family brand name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent. It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’
The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie, returning in the next weeks to carry out their final duties as senior royal family members.

While the couple will reportedly lose their royal status, they will retain their titles, with Harry and Meghan most commonly known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It was announced over the weekend however, that the couple will no longer be able to use their ‘Sussex Royal’ brand.

So what will the couple be changing their family brand name to? Well, fans think Meghan’s BFF Jessica Mulroney may have accidentally let it slip.

Jessica, whose children were part of Meghan’s bridal party, set rumours running wild, as she registered a website, sussexglobalcharities.com through her charity, the Shoebox Project Foundation, last week.

