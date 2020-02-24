Meghan’s BFF Jessica Mulroney might have accidentally revealed the new Sussex family brand name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent. It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie, returning in the next weeks to carry out their final duties as senior royal family members.

While the couple will reportedly lose their royal status, they will retain their titles, with Harry and Meghan most commonly known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It was announced over the weekend however, that the couple will no longer be able to use their ‘Sussex Royal’ brand.

So what will the couple be changing their family brand name to? Well, fans think Meghan’s BFF Jessica Mulroney may have accidentally let it slip.

Jessica, whose children were part of Meghan’s bridal party, set rumours running wild, as she registered a website, sussexglobalcharities.com through her charity, the Shoebox Project Foundation, last week.

What does it all mean?