Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claim the Queen can’t stop them from legally using the term ‘royal’

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’. Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie, returning in the next weeks to carry out their final duties as senior royal family members.

While the couple will reportedly retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it has been announced that they will lose their royal status and the right to use their current brand name, Sussex Royal.

In a recent frosty statement however, Meghan and Harry appear to claim that the Queen can’t stop them from legally using the term ‘royal’.

‘While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word “Royal” overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use “Sussex Royal” or any iteration of the word “Royal” in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,’ a statement from the couple read.

It went on however to suggest that Harry and Meghan are aware that they are being treated differently to those before them, with the statement reading:

‘While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.’