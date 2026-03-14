Kylie Jenner’s Words About Growing Her Family Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance Are Going Viral

Kylie Jenner has spoken publicly about wanting more children, amid her romance with Timothée Chalamet.

"In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids, enjoying my kids," Jenner told Vanity Fair this week. "And then…I do want to have more kids."

Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to make headlines, with the beauty founder, 28, and the Marty Supreme actor, 30, dating since April 2023.

The A-list couple is known to be notoriously private about their three year relationship, only stepping out and speaking about each other in public on very few occasions.

However, with Chalamet being an award season frontrunner, taking home a Golden Globe Award in January, and tipped for Oscar glory this weekend, the A-list couple has been front and centre in 2026.

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"To my partner of three years, thank you for our foundation," Chalamet told Jenner during his on-stage acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. "I love you, I couldn't do this without you. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the A-list couple has made multiple public appearances over the past few months, it is their life behind the scenes that garners the most interest, particularly as their relationship gets more serious.

That was especially true this week, as Jenner spoke out about wanting to grow her family, amid her romance with Chalamet.

Jenner is already a mother of two, sharing eight-year-old daughter Stormi and four-year-old son Aire with her ex Travis Scott. However, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed that she would like more children down the line.

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"In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids [and] enjoying my kids," Jenner explained. "And then…I do want to have more kids.”

This comes after Chalamet's 2025 comments in Vogue when asked about fatherhood, responding: "That could be on the radar.”

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"[Chalamet is] so great" with Jenner's children, a source has previously told Entertainment Tonight, via Buzzfeed, adding that the cosmetics founder has even "told her closest friends that she would love to have another baby with him someday."

Jenner “wants kids with Timothée" and Chalamet "100 percent wants to be a dad" another source recently reported via Globe. "Kylie has no doubt that he’ll be an incredible dad."

Well, this is exciting.