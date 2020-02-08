Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned down an invitation to the Oscars

Here's why...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news last month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

Amid the backlash they have faced, the couple made no secret of the fact that they were looking forward to having a bit more privacy and stepping back, moving earlier this month to Canada with their baby.

The couple have since been spending some time as a family, looked after by 24 hour security and keeping a low profile.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the couple turned down an invitation to present an award at the 2020 Oscars, held this Sunday in Los Angeles.

According to sources, Harry and Meghan ‘were honoured by the request, but declined the invitation’.

Whatever happens, we’re sure the Sussex family will be tuning in!