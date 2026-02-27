Why Princess Kate Was Forced To Refuse a Royal Fan’s Request at Her Most Recent Event
- The Princess of Wales was forced to refuse a fan's request for an autograph during her recent visit to Powys, Wales.
- This is reportedly due to royal protocol, with royal family members not allowed to sign autographs in case they could be used for forgery.
- "I can't sign things, I'm so sorry. I can shake your hand, though," Princess Kate can be heard explaining in the filmed exchange.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this year. And from their recent BAFTA appearance to the upcoming royal biography promising to drop "seismic revelations" about them, the royal couple continues to make headlines.
That was no exception this week, as the future King and Queen travelled to Wales, visiting the country ahead of St. David's Day.
And from celebrating volunteers in Llanidloes, to speaking with community champions at Hafan Yr Afon in Powys, the royal couple took the time to meet with local community leaders and members of the public.
One particular interaction went viral online, as the Princess of Wales was forced to refuse a royal fan's request.
The filmed exchange sees a man ask for Princess Kate's autograph, to which she explains that she is not actually allowed to give her signature, offering him a handshake instead.
"I can't sign things, I'm so sorry. I can shake your hand, though," Princess Kate can be heard saying, before sharing a hug. "Nice to meet you."
The viral exchange has resurfaced details around royal protocol, with royal family members reportedly banned from signing autographs in case it could be used for forgery.
In fact, King Charles has been heard declining requests in the past, stating: "Sorry, they don't allow me to do that."
