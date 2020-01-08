Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving destination has finally been revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just returned from a much-needed holiday, taking six weeks away from royal duties and spending Christmas and Thanksgiving abroad.

It’s hardly surprising after the year that they have had, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex passing many-a relationship milestone in 2019, from a big move to Windsor to welcoming their first child, baby Archie.

Most of the stress however has undoubtedly come from external parties, with Meghan made victim to a constant barrage of online abuse since she became a royal.The couple have recently pursued legal action against the tabloids, and Prince Harry released an emotional statement about his wife and his fears of history repeating itself, with Meghan’s plight similar to his late mother Princess Diana’s.

But where could the most watched family in the world escape prying eyes and holiday in secret?

It was thought that Meghan and Harry had spent Thanksgiving in California with her mother, Doria Ragland, but it emerged this week that this wasn’t the case.

Meghan and Harry were spotted on a hike helping a couple take a selfie in Canada, revealing their Christmas destination to have been Vancouver Island. And it emerged this week, that the Sussex family spent Thanksgiving there too.

Yes, really.

Royal aides reportedly confirmed, via HELLO!, that the couple spent the entire holiday period in Canada, with the couple thanking the staff at London’s Canada House for the kind hospitality they had received during their stay.

Their holiday home was reportedly a $14 million mansion, with the booking orchestrated through Canadian musician, David Foster.

The 69-year-old recently explained to the Daily Mail how he knows the couple through his wife Katherine McPhee, an old school friend of the now Duchess, and wanted to help. A friend of his reportedly owns the mansion that the Sussex family holidayed in, with David introducing the two parties so that the Sussex family could have some much-needed privacy.

‘I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I’m a Canadian and we’re a commonwealth country, we’re the Crown’s. It’s important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment,’ he explained. ‘I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off.’

Well, that’s lovely.