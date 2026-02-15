King Charles was "engaged in a full-scale fire fight" after Prince William wanted Andrew shunned from the Royal Family in the wake of his infamous Newsnight interview, a new royal biography alleges.

In an upcoming book written by royal expert and author Russell Myers, it's claimed that Prince William was deeply concerned about the then-Prince Andrew's connections with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, with the future monarch seeing his uncle as a huge threat to the Royal Family.

William is said to have urged his father, who was reportedly in support of protecting his brother, to banish Andrew from the family's inner circle "before the rot set in", after his 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis.

During the explosive interview, Andrew, who was stripped of his royal title last year, was questioned on his relationship with Epstein and the sexual abuse allegations made by the late Virginia Giuffre, which he has always denied.

In Myers' book, a palace source is said to reveal, "The Prince of Wales was adamant the whole episode would never go away and, despite how others may have felt, there was absolutely no upside in Andrew being protected.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"His view was crystal clear, Andrew shouldn't be anywhere near the family under any circumstances, not by association, not at family functions, anywhere.

"Every single time there was a new revelation, which no one knew when it was coming or what the next one would be, it was a stain on all of the family."

Despite William's pleas to his father and late grandmother, and the palace facing a "full-scale firefight" in the wake of the interview, a furious King Charles is said to have put his son "in his place" when William suggested removing Andrew from the family's Sandringham Christmas celebrations.

In response to the claims made in the new royal biography, a statement shared by Buckingham Palace says King Charles had "profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct".

The new claims come after a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales confirmed the couple are "deeply concerned" by the latest disturbing information revealed about Jeffrey Epstein.

Kate and William's first public statement on the ongoing scandal said, "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations.

"Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."