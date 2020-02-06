Harry and Meghan are ‘enjoying the quiet life’ in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Canada with their son, baby Archie Harrison, and it is unclear when the family will return to the UK.

In a shock statement released last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they would be stepping back from royal duties, eventually becoming financially independent and splitting their time between the UK and Canada.

Soon after the news broke, Meghan flew to Vancouver. Harry remained in London, attending a charity dinner where he spoke about the decision, telling guests that ‘there was no other option’ but to resign: ‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this.

‘The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.’

However, according to new reports, they are ‘relieved’ and are ‘enjoying living a quiet life’.

A source told People that Harry and Meghan feel happy about their decision to step back, revealing: ‘This decision [to leave] had been weighing on them for a long time, and they are relieved to have it done. A weight has been lifted off their shoulders.’

The source added that they are both very much enjoying their time in Canada, saying: ‘They both love to be outside and have been loving it there.

‘When they’re not doing yoga or eating in, Harry will pick up sandwiches at a local spot, and Meghan walks her beloved rescue beagle Guy and the couple’s adopted Labrador.

‘They are enjoying living a quiet life. They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.’

Sounds like the dream.