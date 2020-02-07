Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently increased their security

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

Amid the backlash they have faced, the couple made no secret of the fact that they were looking forward to having a bit more privacy and stepping back, moving earlier this month to Canada with their baby.

The couple have since been spending some time as a family, looked after by 24 hour security.

According to a recent report however, Meghan and Harry have just increased security at their £10 million Vancouver Island mansion.

The new security features are said to include a new security camera along the beach, along with a tarpaulin system to protect the couple’s privacy.

This news will come as divisive with it reported, via the Mirror, that 75% of Canadians do not want to pay for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s security.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet made an official statement.