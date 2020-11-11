November is set to be a very special month for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next. And this summer, the couple not only signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes, they also bought a home together in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

This month, the couple made news because of well, the month, with November set to be a particularly special time for the Sussexes.

The family of three will be spending their first Thanksgiving together on 26 November since moving to the United States full time.

Meghan Markle is known to be a huge fan of the holiday, writing about it and her Thanksgiving recipes on her now defunct blog, The Tig.

There is no word how the family of three will be spending the holiday but we’re sure they will be pulling out all the stops.

Well, that’s lovely!