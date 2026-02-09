Why Sources Believe Harper Could Become the ‘New Face’ of the Beckham Empire

The Beckham family has been front and centre in 2026, with their relationship with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham dominating the headlines.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," Victoria and David's eldest son wrote in an explosive statement to Instagram last month, confirming reports of a fallout. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," Brooklyn later added, making multiple accusations about his parents. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief".

The Beckham family has not directly commented on Brooklyn's shock statement, keeping a relatively low profile in the weeks since.

However, sources believe that one family member could soon be stepping up, with insiders predicting that 14-year-old Harper will become the "new face" of the Beckham empire.

"Harper has been being soft launched as the new face of the Beckham empire for years," an insider reported to Heat World UK. "Vic has been in talks about doing a teen skincare, beauty and lifestyle brand launch with Sephora.

"The plan was for it to hit stores next year," the source continued. "Harper has definitely inherited the entrepreneurial genes from her parents and for the last few years, she been going to events with Vic and pitching in with social media ideas – she’s even sat in on business meetings and got advice from Anna Wintour.

“However, all the plans for her own brand are now on ice while the Beckhams navigate this epic escalation of the Brooklyn situation," they continued. "Both David and Vic are worried that both Harper and Brand Beckham will be in the firing line if they attempt to launch a range with her as the face any time soon."

"So far, Harper has been kept quite private. But there is huge demand from brands who see her as someone lots of other teens would look up to," another source reported to The Sun. "Posh and Becks can see her potential and she wants to try some things out in the public eye. The wheels are in motion to slowly book some jobs for her.

"David and Victoria have no immediate plans for anything commercial," the insider later added. "It’s simply an exciting and fun option for Harper further down the line."

Well, this is exciting.

The Beckham family has not commented on the reports.