Emily in Paris Star Jeremy O. Harris Has Spoken Out About His 2025 Arrest

Emily in Paris actor Jeremy O. Harris was arrested in Okinawa, Japan on suspicion of alleged drug smuggling in November 2025.

According to reports, O. Harris, 36, was arrested at Naha Airport on Okinawa Island over an alleged violation of the country's Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Law.

Airport custom officers reportedly found 0.78 grams of ecstasy, a psychedelic drug, in his luggage. And the actor was subsequently taken into custody by the Tomishiro police, remaining there for 22 days.

O. Harris was released "without charges” on 8th December 2025.

This week, O. Harris spoke out about the situation, opening up about his experience in a rare conversation with Whoopi Goldberg for Interview Magazine.

"I’m also working on a book about what just happened when I was in Japan. I don’t know if you know this, but I got arrested,” O. Harris explained to Goldberg in the recent interview.

"They found something in my bag, and you don’t get to talk to a lawyer for 23 days," the actor alleged. "They just put you in a cell and investigate you with no lawyer. I had to talk to them through a translator. It’s all crazy. I’m writing a book about that experience called Customs.”

"I do think it was an experience that rich white people would pay for because I lost 10 pounds, read 23 books, got off my phone, and detoxed from my internet addiction," O. Harris added. "It was kind of amazing."

"The first thing I said was, ‘These are not my drugs. This is an accident from a wedding. Drug test me.’ They drug tested me and I was negative. And because my story didn’t change over 23 days, they couldn’t keep me.

"My mom was so scared," O. Harris continued. "I was just working out every day and reading and doing the things I should have done during COVID, which was discover a new way of existing with my body."

Jeremy O. Harris has appeared in Netflix's Emily in Paris since season two, playing fashion designer Grégory Elliot Duprée for three seasons, with it not known whether the 36-year-old will be returning for season six.

He has also appeared in the Gossip Girl reboot, Zola and The Sweet East, as well as co-producing several episodes of popular HBO series Euphoria. However, he is most known for his playwriting, with his best known play, Slave Play, even nominated for a Tony award in 2018.

