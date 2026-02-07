One A-Lister Has Spoken Out About Missing Out on a White Lotus Role

The White Lotus continues to make headlines in 2026, with its highly-anticipated fourth season officially in the works. And from the confirmed filming locations to the season four cast, the upcoming HBO project is all anyone can talk about.

Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Chris Messina, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Marissa Long and Caleb Jonte Edwards have all officially signed on to the project, reported to be set in Saint Tropez's Château de la Messardière.

And with further names expected to be released in the coming months, details around The White Lotus casting have been going viral.

It was The White Lotus season three casting that got the world talking this week, as one A-lister revealed that she missed out on a starring role.

The actress in question? Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth, with the 53-year-old speaking out about auditioning for the series during a recent episode of her 'I Choose Me' podcast.

"For me, one of the roles that I have recently not gotten that I was bummed about was one of the characters on White Lotus," Garth recalled. "They shot that season in Thailand, which I would have really loved, so I was bummed about that. I’m not going to lie."

Garth didn't specify which role she auditioned for, but it is widely believed that it would have been for either Laurie Duffy (Carrie Coon), Kate Bohr (Leslie Bibb) or Jaclyn Lemon (Michelle Monaghan).

Garth is not the only famous name to have missed out on a White Lotus role, with Grey's Anatomy actress Jessica Capshaw, American singer songwriter Kelsea Ballerini and even singer Lily Allen revealing that they had previously auditioned.

"I auditioned for Leslie Bibb’s part, and I remember getting to the audition and being like — I mean, I’m just such a huge fan of the show, so I was giddy with excitement," Jessica Capshaw has explained in the past on her and Camilla Luddington's 'Call It What It Is' podcast.

"It’s always so fun to put together an audition and see where it goes, and then see it come to fruition," she continued. "Because what’s unbelievably remarkable and wild about the casting process — and I guess not shocking — is we’re all very different, we all have a very different take on it.

"Watching Leslie, I was like, 'Oh, my god.' I was so in, and I thought she was fantastic," she added.

There is not yet a release date for The White Lotus season four, but we will continue to update this story.