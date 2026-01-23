Details Around Prince William and Princess Kate’s ‘Secret Honeymoon’ Are Going Viral

The Prince and Princess of Wales "flew off for a honeymoon at Charles's Welsh retreat, Llwynywermod," before their 2011 Seychelles trip, according to a recent biography by Robert Jobson.

This, according to an excerpt from The Windsor Legacy, allowed the couple to enjoy "a blissful few days", with "their secret escape and its location never discovered or written about by the press" until now.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary on 29 April 2026.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre in 2026. And from the changes to the royal couple's official roles, to an upcoming biography about them promising to reveal "seismic revelations", Prince William and Princess Kate have been making non-stop headlines.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is the future King and Queen's relationship that has been getting the world talking the most, with April seeing Prince William and Princess Kate's 15th wedding anniversary.

And as royal experts celebrate the major milestone, sweet never before revealed details around their early marriage have been surfacing.

Most recently, this has centred around the royal couple's honeymoon, with news breaking this week that Prince William and Princess Kate left for a secret holiday together that "was never discovered or written about" until now.

Prince William and Princess Kate famously honeymooned in the Seychelles for a two week break after their 2011 wedding.

However, according to The Windsor Legacy, a recent royal biography by Robert Jobson, the Prince and Princess first flew off to a top secret destination for "a blissful few days" of privacy.

"The newlyweds flew off for a honeymoon at Charles's Welsh retreat, Llwynywermod," read an excerpt from The Windsor Legacy, alleging that the royal couple had left for Carmarthenshire, Wales, ahead of their main honeymoon.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It was made even better that their secret escape and its location was never discovered about or written about by the press," added Jobson.

Well, that's lovely.