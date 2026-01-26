Victoria and David Beckham Have Publicly Commented on Their Family Life

The Beckham family's relationship with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham continues to make headlines, with Victoria and David's eldest son speaking out on Instagram.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," Brooklyn wrote in an explosive statement last week, confirming the reports of a fallout. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," Brooklyn later added, making multiple accusations about his parents. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.

"My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

David and Victoria Beckham have not commented directly on the statement or the situation since Brooklyn's bombshell post.

However, in a surprising move this weekend, the couple appeared to speak about their family life, publicly commenting on a photographer friend's Instagram post about their family.

"In 2006, I travelled to Madrid to photograph David Beckham," posted photographer, Platon, in a tribute to the Beckhams this weekend. "He was playing for REAL MADRID and by now was one of the world’s biggest superstars. That day his family came to visit. Victoria arrived with Brooklyn, who was seven years old, Romeo, who was four and Cruz, who was just a baby. Brooklyn and Romeo charged into the studio wearing football kits, kicking balls, doing headers and other tricks. While Victoria was busy with the children, I started work with David. At one point, Brooklyn ran on set with his football under his arm and hugged his dad’s right leg. Then, Romeo joined his older brother. Then, Victoria also appeared with baby Cruz in her arms. The whole family turned away from us for a private heartfelt group hug. It was a poignant thing to see—this spontaneous moment of affection happening on a giant photography set in front of 60 people. Celebrity comes with a heavy price and often it is family members who also pay."

"After the session, I approached Victoria and asked if we could recreate the family embrace I had seen from my perspective," Platon later continued. "She gently smiled and said, 'Thank you for not taking that picture earlier. Today, I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m here as a mother. I hope you don’t mind if I respectfully pass.' I found Victoria’s human response dignified and sincere. Then, sensing my slight disappointment Victoria said, 'But David will do a back shot.' So, I photographed David on his own facing away – a man stripped bare, no belt, no designer shirt, no fancy watch.

"I’m normally drawn to eyes, but when we can’t see the face we search for other clues that may reveal someone’s humanity. In this picture, although David stands alone, we see the love of his children tattooed onto his back. Family is everything. David Beckham, I salute you."

Platon's post has unsurprisingly gone viral, with the Beckham family among those to comment. "Good memories," posted David Beckham, while Victoria added: "Brings back great memories!"

We will continue to update this report.