Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just got even more freedom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next. And this summer, the couple not only signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes, they also bought a home together in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

This is something that has reportedly given the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the space that they needed, with a source telling Us Weekly in August that their former rented home in LA ‘lacked privacy’.

In their new Montecito neighbourhood, they are able to live normal lives, with a People source reporting that ‘no one really bothers them’.

The source continued: ‘Sometimes they do solo dates, and sometimes with friends.’

We hope Harry and Meghan are finally getting the privacy they deserve!