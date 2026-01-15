Angelina Jolie Is Preparing for a Big Move Away From ‘Toxic LA’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce was finalised in December 2024, eight years after papers were initially filed. The former couple, who were together for twelve years, ended their marriage in 2016 but their lengthy legal battle included disputes over the custody arrangements related to their six children, as well as the ongoing lawsuits over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, Angelina explained that she only remained in Los Angeles due to the conditions of her custody agreement with Brad. As part of the arrangement, Angelina shared that although she sees LA as lacking 'humanity', she had to live close to her ex-husband while their children were minors. She told the publication: "I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave. When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety."

Now, almost all of the former couple's children are aged 18 or over. In recent years, Maddox, 24, opened up about his strained relationship with Brad, while both Zahara, 21, and Shiloh, 19 have reportedly dropped 'Pitt' from their surnames. Vivienne, 17, was also credited as 'Vivienne Jolie' when she co-produced a Broadway show with her mum last year, and along with her twin brother, Knox, will turn 18 years old in July. As the youngest of the Jolie-Pitt children, this signals that the 'end is in sight' for Angelina when it comes to relocating and leaving Los Angeles for good.

In a new report, a source claimed to Star magazine: "LA is a toxic environment for [Angelina]. But now the end is in sight, she’s excited and energised." According to the publication, the Maria actress is preemptively showing her $25 million Los Feliz mansion exclusively to pre-qualified buyers.

Last week, actor and producer Jae Benjamin also told Page Six that Angelina will split her time between New York, Europe and Cambodia going forward. He told the magazine: "She can’t get far enough away from the drama… the only way to take a break is to get out. She’ll go and decompress – only working on things that drive her heart, soul and passion. She’s a wonderful, talented and giving woman."

An additional source told Star magazine that if Angelina does leave LA, Brad will continue to 'go hard' on his ex-wife in their ongoing legal dispute over Chateau Miraval. The insider claimed: "He’s adamant that wherever Angie lands in the world, he’ll continue to go hard on her in the courts. She’s watching every dime these days. Colossal legal bills are a massive ongoing worry."