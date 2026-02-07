Brooklyn Beckham Has Removed Tattoo Tributes to His Family Following His Shock Statement

The Beckham family's relationship with the Peltz Beckhams continues to make headlines, with Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn speaking out in an explosive statement last month.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote in the lengthy statement, posted to his Instagram Stories.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he later added. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

The 26-year-old's statement came after months of speculation around a family fallout, with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz being noticeably absent from Victoria Beckham's documentary premiere and David Beckham's Knighthood celebrations.

Not to mention, none of the Beckham family were present at Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal in August 2025, three years after their wedding.

Brooklyn's statement is the first confirmation of these tensions, with the eldest Beckham child accusing his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship" and alleging that his brothers "were sent to attack [him] on social media".

This week, it was reported that Brooklyn had removed tattoo tributes to his family, with recent photographs showing a change to his body art.

Brooklyn previously had a tattoo on his upper right arm of an anchor featuring the word "dad", accompanied by the message: "Love you Bust" - David Beckham's nickname for him.

However, in recent photographs, Brooklyn appears to have had all references to his father removed, leaving just the anchor without the words remaining.

This action comes after Brooklyn removed a chest tattoo reading "mama's boy" last year - a former tribute to his mother, Victoria Beckham.

And according to recent reports this weekend, the 26-year-old is believed to have covered up further tattoo tributes to his siblings, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," Brooklyn's statement concluded. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life.

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," he added. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.

"My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

We will continue to update this story.