An Update on Meghan Markle’s Friendship With Jessica Mulroney, According to Her Ex Husband

The Duchess of Sussex continues to be front and centre. And from her family life in Montecito with Prince Harry and their children, to the success of her luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, Meghan Markle never fails to make headlines.

It is Markle's inner circle that got the world talking this week, as an insider gave an update on her relationship with Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney.

Markle and Mulroney have long been close friends, working and holidaying together after meeting in Canada in 2011. And in a sign of their closeness, the stylist even played a major role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding.

Mulroney's sons were page boys and her daughter was a bridesmaid during the royal ceremony, while Mulroney herself was considered to be Markle's unofficial maid of honour.

However, it was speculated in 2020 that the pair had since fallen out, with reports that it was to do with Mulroney's dispute with influencer Sasha Exeter over a Black Lives Matter video.

This was compounded by Mulroney's decision to delete a throwback photograph from the royal wedding, that prompted further questions about her friendship with Markle.

Mulroney spoke out at the time to quash the rumours, releasing a rare statement on Instagram to set the record straight.

"I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family," Mulroney wrote. "She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done."

However, in the years since, Mulroney and Markle have not spoken publicly about each other or been photographed together. And the stylist was noticeably absent from Markle's With Love, Meghan TV series, where many of her close friends have appeared as guest stars.

This week, Mulroney's ex husband, Ben Mulroney gave a rare update on their relationship during his appearance on the 'Can't Be Censored' podcast.

"There's so much interest in that period, that friendship, all that stuff," the Canadian TV presenter explained to host Travis Dhanraj. "It's Jess' story to tell. I wouldn't speak for her, so if she ever wants to talk about it, but from what I understand, they are on positive terms."

We will continue to update this story.