Christmas is officially over for another year, and while for many of you, the next few days may be all about leftovers, Quality Street, and relaxing with your family (which is a totally valid way to spend your Christmas break, FYI), for others, it's a great opportunity to reset, start incorporating on more nutrient-dense meals again, and get their bodies moving.

While the wellness world is defined by a handful of standout trends year in, year out - some genuinely helpful, others... not - fibermaxxing was one of the words on everyone’s lips (quite literally) for 2025, cropping up alongside electrolytes, anti-inflammatory eating, and GLP-1 injections.

The trend first made headlines over the summer and, unusually for something born on social media, it’s stayed firmly in the conversation ever since. The reason? It actually makes sense. Even more compellingly, fibremaxxing has earned the seal of approval from a growing number of nutritionists - a rarity in an industry often dominated by quick fixes and bold claims.

Back in August, I unpacked the trend with the help of leading dietitians specialising in gut health, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. As a vegetarian and someone who’s dealt with IBS symptoms for years, their words struck a chord. Yes, I eat plenty of plants, but a closer look revealed a less virtuous truth: it was largely the same handful on repeat.

So, last month, I decided to put fibermaxxing to the test once and for all, to see what it could really do for my digestion and energy levels. Armed with high hopes and a fridge stocked with colour, here’s how I got on.

Two Weeks Of Fibermaxxing Boosted My Energy And My Digestion - And Proved Easier Than I Thought

What is fibre?

Found in a huge array of foods, from beans and lentils to oats, peas, berries, avocados and apples, fibre is “the part of plant foods your body can’t fully break down,” says dietitian Josie Porter .

And whilst it sounds like that would be a bad thing, Porter says that’s exactly why it’s so good for you. Because whilst we might not be able to break down the fibre, the good bacteria living in our gut feed on it. And it’s these very bacteria which “produce the compounds that reduce inflammation and keep our gut lining healthy,” says Porter.

So, you see, fibre really is the fuel behind a healthy gut. You can easily identify fibrous foods by splitting them into six groups: vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, herbs and spices, wholegrains and legumes. Known as the "super six", the foods in these groups contain the fibre our body needs to function.

Why is fibre important?

We’ve touched on the role fibre plays in feeding our gut microbiome; the microorganisms living in our large intestine, which digest food, produce vitamins, protect our immunity and influence our brain health through the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin.

Without fibre, none of these essential processes, which underpin our physical and mental health, would be possible, which is why naturopathic nutritionist and women’s hormone specialist Jessica Shand refers to fibre as the scaffolding of a healthy diet. “Whilst protein is essential and has worn the crown in nutrition conversations for a long time,” she says, “it's fibre that has been doing much of the functional work behind the scenes.”

This is echoed in research , too. Large-scale reviews of prospective studies have consistently shown that people who consume higher amounts of dietary fibre (around 25–29g per day or more) have lower risks of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, colorectal cancer and even all-cause mortality. Researchers believe many of these benefits stem from fibre’s ability to support gut bacteria, regulate blood sugar and reduce systemic inflammation - all key pillars of long-term health.

And fibre plays another crucial role, too. One which Shand says is often underdiscussed in mainstream conversation. “Without enough fibre, we can’t eliminate used hormones efficiently, which means they linger in the body, where they can be reabsorbed by the bloodstream,” she explains. The problem here is that inefficient hormone detoxification can lead to imbalances associated with common reproductive disorders such as PCOS and endometriosis, and can cause disruptions to our metabolism, mood and nervous system.

Is fibremaxxing a good idea? Nutritionists weigh in

By this point, you’re probably gathering that fibre is pretty important. But what about fibremaxxing? The buzzword which took the online wellness world by storm this year it’s all about intentionally increasing your fibre intake to meet or exceed the recommended 30g per day. But do we really need to be doing it?

According to Shand and Porter, the answer is yes. Because whilst “maxxing out” on anything is usually a sign of trouble, the reality here is that most of us in the UK aren’t even reaching 50% of the daily recommended fibre our bodies need.

That gap is well documented. Research from UK institutions, including a recent review highlighted by the University of Reading, shows that average fibre intake among British adults sits closer to 18 to 20g per day, far below the recommended 30g.

The good news? Fibremaxxing doesn’t require any expensive supplements or treatments, which, according to Shand, is exactly why it’s taken off in such a big way. “The idea of packing as many high-fibre foods as possible into your day has caught hold because it’s simple, inexpensive and feels like an easy win,” she says.

She’s right - in a world where it seems a new £40 supplement emerges weekly, the idea that a 40p tin of chickpeas could do wonders for our gut microbiome and metabolic health is refreshing to say the least.

Like all trends, however, both Shand and Porter are quick to remind us to approach fibremaxxing with a nuanced and careful mindset. “More isn’t always better,” says Shand, “especially if you have a sensitive gut or aren’t used to eating high-fibre meals.” That’s why she recommends increasing your fibre slowly and focusing on plant diversity rather than on the numbers.

“The goal is awareness, not perfection,” adds Porter. “Even small boosts to your fibre over time can make a big difference.”

5 ways to eat more fibre, according to a nutritionist

1. Add one plant booster to every meal

Increasing your fibre intake doesn’t have to mean overhauling all of your favourite meals in favour of a plate of vegetables. As Porter explains, it can simply be adding a sprinkle of added plants to things you already know and love.

“Try adding one plant ‘booster’ to each meal,” she says. “This could be a spoon of seeds on your breakfast, or a handful of beans at lunch.”

2. Focus on one meal at a time

Both experts recommend building up your fibre slowly to avoid triggering any bloating or discomfort, which can come from a sharp uptick in fibre.

“Start with one meal type,” suggests Porter. “Try this for one week to see how your gut responds. If it feels good, you can add another meal next week too.”

And as you build up slowly, make sure to match this with plenty of water to keep you hydrated, adds Shand. “Without hydration, it’s a bit like adding more traffic to the motorway without widening the lanes.”

3. Count your plant points

Rather than having to get bogged down in weighing ingredients and reading nutrition labels, which can be time-consuming and triggering for some people, Porter recommends thinking in plant points. “Aiming for thirty different plants a week naturally brings fibre intake up,” she explains, reminding us that having a mix of different plant sources is more valuable than aiming for a specific number.

4. Keep your cupboards stocked with tins

We all know the days when you haven’t made it to the shops and the fridge is looking bare. It’s then that having a cupboard stocked full of beans will come in extra handy. “Stir them into soups, stews, curries, salads or pasta dishes,” says Shand, who says that she adds them to nearly every dish she makes.

5. Choose colours and wholegrains

You may have heard the phrase “eat the rainbow” being bandied around over the years. And when it comes to upping your fibre intake, it’s a great mantra to live by. “The more colour, the more fibre,” says Shand, who recommends building half of your plate with colourful plants.

She also suggests making a direct swap to whole grain versions of foods you already eat, whether that’s bread, pasta or rice, as these tend to have two to four times more fibre than their white, refined counterparts.

I tried fibermaxxing for two weeks. Spoiler: it’s easier than you think

Week one:

As a long-time vegetarian and someone raised by a Greek, plants have always been central to my diet. I try, where possible, to prioritise whole foods and keep ultra-processed options to a minimum.

That said, I’m guilty of falling into a food rut. Life gets busy, the weekly shop becomes habitual, and before you know it, you’re rotating the same four or five meals on repeat.

My fibermaxing experiment, then, wasn’t about hugely ramping up the amount of fibre I ate, but about diversifying the types and colours of plants on my plate each week.

A quick calculation revealed that, pre-trial, I was eating around 15 different plants weekly. Aubergine, pomegranate, berries, pumpkin seeds, butternut squash, rye bread and chickpeas (largely in hummus form) featured heavily, but there was plenty of room to broaden my plant roster, particularly when it came to fruits, nuts, seeds and wholegrains.

To help, I turned to some trusted sources for inspiration: from Emily English’s So Good and Jamie Oliver’s Eat Yourself Healthy to Jessica Shand’s Hormone Balance Handbook, alongside a gut-friendly recipe pamphlet I’d recently received from Mindful Chef. All offered simple, appealing ingredients which I could use to mix things up.

Mindful, too, that sudden dietary changes could unsettle my gut, especially as someone who’s dealt with IBS symptoms for years, I started slowly. For the first few days, I focused solely on breakfast. Some mornings, this meant swapping my usual Greek yoghurt or eggs for porridge topped with almonds, chia and pumpkin seeds. Instead of reaching automatically for blueberries and raspberries, I leaned into seasonality, adding stewed apples and pears, dusted with cinnamon and finished with a drizzle of honey.

Over the weekend, a brunch date provided another opportunity to experiment. My friend and I added avocado and butter beans to our usual eggs and sourdough order - small tweaks that didn’t overhaul the meal, but quickly boosted its fibre content. It’s these easy additions that subtly add up by the end of the week.

Encouragingly, my gut responded well and, if anything, felt more settled than it had in recent weeks. I was also diligent about staying hydrated - something I often neglect, but which the experts repeatedly stressed is essential when increasing fibre intake, as it helps keep everything moving.

Aiming for plenty of colour, even when eating out, helped Ashleigh reach her 30g of fibre per day (Image credit: Ashleigh Spiliopoulou)

Week two:

By week two, I felt confident in my swaps and was averaging around 20 to 22 plants per week. To edge closer to my goal of 30, I decided to focus on making changes to lunch and dinner.

Lunch, historically, has been a bit of a non-event for me. I often lack inspiration: anything too heavy tends to upset my gut, while anything too light leaves me eyeing the snack drawer by 4 pm. I was curious to see whether increasing plant variety might change that.

One day, instead of my usual shop-bought soup, I made my own, knowing I could easily blend in extra vegetables to boost both satiety and plant points. Using butternut squash, cauliflower, turmeric, cinnamon, cumin and sage (herbs and spices count, too), alongside a little honey and coconut milk, I whizzed up a warming soup and served it with wholemeal walnut bread for an extra hit of fats and fibre. Finished with a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds and pine nuts, it was filling, hydrating and packed with at least eight different plants.

As the week went on, I realised just how easy fibermaxxing can be when you simply add one or two new plants to meals you already enjoy. There’s also something fun about discovering new ingredients and recipes - it transforms eating from a mundane task into a more creative, mindful experience. I found myself paying closer attention to the cooking process and the food itself, rather than eating on autopilot while scrolling or checking emails.

My takeaway? Start slow, take it one meal at a time, drink plenty of water, and lean on chefs and food creators you love for inspiration. (And yes, tinned beans and chickpeas will be your best friends. Bold Bean Queen chickpeas are a personal favourite.) Who knew chickpeas could be so creamy?