Fibremaxxing Has Gone Wildly Viral - and For Once, Nutritionists Can't Rave Enough About a TikTok Nutrition Trend

Seen fibremaxxing doing the rounds on your TikTok For You page and rolling your eyes at yet more TikTok nutrition advice? I hear you. As a Health Writer, I’m a big believer in simplicity, intuition and balance, which is why the entry of TikTok’s “maxxing” trend into the nutrition space immediately set my internal alarm bells ringing.

For those who aren’t familiar, “maxxing” is about optimising one aspect of your life, with the aim of becoming the “best” (read: most attractive) version of yourself. Originating in the US, the trend started with looksmaxxing, before spiralling into softmaxxing and (ironically) hardmaxxing, before veering into smellmaxxing, flavourmaxxing and, more recently, sleepmaxxing - the latter taking off towards the end of 2024.

While experimenting with odd flavour pairings might be relatively harmless, concerns grew once “maxxing” moved into the health space. In the case of sleepmaxxing, experts were quick to debunk viral hacks like mouth taping and kiwi-before-bed rituals, warning that obsessing over sleep routines and data could actually increase insomnia-like symptoms.

It’s this tendency to take well-intentioned habits to unsustainable, and sometimes unhealthy, extremes which worried me when I first came across fibremaxxing. I questioned whether this was just another restrictive wellness trend dressed up as self-improvement, which would only leave us anxious around food, under-fuelled and joyless at mealtimes?

But after speaking to the experts, I started to wonder if I’d been too quick to judge - as they seem to reckon that fibremaxxing might actually be one of the rare wellness trends that actually makes sense. “ Government surveys show that 96% of people in the UK aren’t hitting the recommended 30g of fibre a day,” says Dr Emily Leeming , dietitian and author of Genius Gut . “What’s great about fibremaxxing is that it’s not a restrictive trend, rather, focused on what you can add to your meals to support your health.”

When it comes to why so many of us are lacking in fibre, Sophie Medlin , consultant dietitian and head of nutrition at Heights , points to our rising reliance on ultraprocessed foods. “ Studies show that over 53% of the average UK adult’s daily calories now come from UPFs,” she explains. “This is problematic because these foods, which are typically very low in fibre, take up more space on our plates and tend to displace naturally fibre-rich foods like vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds and fresh fruit.”

But while the experts are largely optimistic about fibremaxxing, they’re clear that it still needs to be approached with a healthy dose of caution. Like many TikTok health trends, helpful advice can quickly become oversimplified, with nuance lost in a sea of dietary overhauls, sudden food group obsessions, and increasingly complex recipes.

Keen To Try Fibremaxxing? Top Experts Share Their Take

What is fibremaxxing?

“On initial reading, you might think that this trend is about taking fibre intake to the extreme,” says dietitian, Dr Megan Rossi , “but actually, when you look into it, it’s one of the more positive health trends circulating on TikTok. With 96% of us not eating the daily recommended 30g of fibre, fibremaxxing is simply about encouraging us to find ways to push towards that number.”

Dr Leeming agrees, explaining that the trend is less about overloading on fibre, and more about raising awareness for the plethora of foods which could be contributing to our daily fibre intake. “For too long, fibre has been thought of as bland brown stodge, but in reality it’s found in a wide variety of delicious foods, such as beans, whole grains, vegetables, fruit, nuts and seeds. Fibremaxxing is about making a conscious effort to eat more of these delicious foods, which is something the majority of us need to be doing.”

What are the benefits of a diet rich in fibre?

Most of us associate fibre with our digestive health, but, as Medlin explains, its benefits extend far beyond the gut. “A high-fibre diet is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes, and certain cancers,” she says.

“It also plays a role in stabilising blood sugar levels and promotes satiety, aka our sense of fullness, which in turn can support healthy weight management.”

Dr Rossi concurs, explaining that fibre is also the food which feeds our gut microbiome. “Most people don’t realise, but unlike protein, fats and most carbohydrates, which are broken down quite high up in the gut, fibre cannot be broken down by human enzymes. This means it travels through most of your gut undigested, until it reaches the last 1.5 metres, where most of your gut bacteria live. These gut bacteria eat the fibre and produce chemicals such as short-chain fatty acids, which have started to be linked to better brain function, appetite and glucose regulation.”

Fibre supplements, however, are not the solution, says Dr Rossi, “because there’s not just one type of fibre. Fibre is the backbone of all plant-based foods, of which there are six categories,” she explains. “These are whole grains, fruit, vegetables, legumes, herbs and spices, and nuts and seeds. We need to be consuming foods from each of these categories in order to provide our bodies with the diverse types of fibre it needs.”

Who could benefit from fibremaxxing?

“For most people, increasing fibre intake, especially from whole foods, is one of the best things you can do for your health,” says Medlin. “The key, though, is how you do it. Gradually working up to the recommended 30g per day, alongside plenty of fluids, is both safe and beneficial for digestion, heart health, and blood sugar control.”

Dr Leeming agrees, caveating that “if you have a gut health condition or disease, it’s worth talking to your GP or dietitian before starting to fibremax.”

Are there any risks to the trend?

Whilst the concept of the trend is sound, it's the term “maxxing” which is a little dangerous, if not taken with a pinch of salt.

“The fibremaxxing content itself stems from a positive recognition that most people aren’t getting enough fibre,” says Medlin, “but the term “maxxing” can contribute to a perception that more is automatically better. Actually, when it comes to nutrition, what we’re aiming for is moderation, variety, and consistency."

So, whilst upping your fibre is a good idea, Medlin cautions against doubling or tripling your intake overnight without proper guidance.

“Fibremaxxing could become problematic if people ramp up their intake too quickly, without giving their gut time to adapt. This can lead to bloating, cramping, excessive gas, and in some cases, constipation or bowel blockages. Very high intakes, especially above 50g a day, may even interfere with the absorption of certain minerals like calcium, iron, and zinc, particularly if that fibre comes from supplements rather than food.”

Increasing your fibre intake also shouldn’t come at the expense of other nutrients, reminds Dr Rossi. “If increasing your fibre causes you to skip out on your protein, this can lead to a loss of muscle, fatigue and a compromised immune system. Fermented dairy also doesn’t have any fibre in it, but it is important for maintaining our calcium levels, which protects our bone health. Ultimately, your entire diet doesn’t need to be high in fibre. This is about adding variety to what you consume, rather than restricting other food groups.”

Nutritionist Eli Brecher agrees, adding that “those with IBS, IBD or other gut conditions should be especially mindful when thinking about fibremaxxing."

If that’s you, Brecher recommends seeking personalised guidance from a healthcare professional, "who can help you to increase fibre in a way that supports, rather than overwhelms, your gut.”

How to safely start fibremaxxing, according to the experts

If you're keen to give fibremaxxing a go, the experts are unanimous in their advice.

“Start low, and go slow,” says Dr Leeming, “as this will avoid you overloading your digestive system before it’s ready, which could lead to uncomfortable bloating.”

“Think of fibremaxxing as a training process for your gut," adds Dr Rossi. "Start by assessing your current gut status. If you’re experiencing symptoms, start with just half a serving more of fibre per day in the first week, and then gradually increase this over a series of weeks. If you don’t have a sensitive gut normally, you could add a whole extra serving of plants per day per week.”

Sounds simple enough, but what does a serving of plants look like in practice?

”It could be adding lentils into a tomato sauce, swapping your pasta to a whole grain variety, or adding beans to a soup or salad,” says Dr Leeming, whilst Brecher suggests “adding a tablespoon of chia or ground flax seeds to your porridge, or snacking on hummus with crudités, or a handful of almonds and berries.”

As a general rule, Brecher suggests aiming for thirty plant points a week. “That includes fruit, veg, legumes, nuts, seeds, herbs and wholegrains," she says. "It’s a fun and gentle way to support your gut without obsessing over numbers.”

“Combine that with good hydration, and your gut will thank you,” concludes Medlin. “There’s no need to chase extremes. The goal should be consistency, not excess, as that’s what delivers the best long-term benefits.”

