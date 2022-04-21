Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Simple *and* tasty - winner, winner.

With hot summer days just around the corner, you’ve likely stocked up on SPF moisturisers, got your sandals out, and started searching for some simple healthy smoothie recipes to whip up for breakfast.

Making a balanced smoothie isn’t just about chucking 101 different fruits and veg in a blender, FYI. Far from it, actually, although the formula for a successful smoo’ is pretty simple, shares nutritionist and dietician Jo Travers.

Top tip: Aim for a balance of protein, fat, and carb. “Adding things like yoghurt, oats, nuts and seeds increase the nutrient density and lower the glycaemic index of a smoothie,” the expert explains. They also up the protein in your smoothie, which will help to stabilise blood sugar spikes (and crashes) and stave off hunger.

Why opt for a smoothie? Other than the fact they can be seriously refreshing when the weather is nice, you’re getting a hit of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals in one handy drinkable portion. They’re quick to make and easy to drink on the go, too.

Video you may like:

Keep scrolling for our nutritionist’s go-to picks for healthy smoothie recipes to try, and don’t miss our guides to healthy breakfast ideas, healthy snack ideas, and what to eat after a workout, while you’re here.

The only 3 healthy smoothie recipes you need to know

There are quite literally thousands of recipes on the Internet, but to save you scrolling recipe after recipe and getting caught up in whether to blitz up spirulina or turmeric, we’ve asked three of our go-to nutritionists for their favourite recipes.

The below recipes are all simple, cheap, and absolute staples if you’re keen to start making smoothies more regularly.

Also note: If you’re having the below smoothies as a meal, do make sure to drink slowly and, as nutritionist Grace Kingswell frequently advises, chew, chew, chew, to help your digestion (you’re still consuming food, just in blended form, after all).

1. Green smoothie

This is nutritionist Natasha Corrett’s go-to. Why? She says it gives her a burst of energy and staves off hunger pangs, too. “This is an energy-creating smoothie – the oats are fantastic for releasing their energy slowly and so this smoothie will keep you full until lunch, she explains.”

Ingredients:

150g pear, cored

45g kale

115g cucumber

40g oats

480ml coconut water.

Method:

1. Put all the ingredients into a blender and blend until completely smooth.

2. The smoothie is best drunk straight away, but you can always put it in a jar and take it out with you to drink as soon as you can during the day. Add ice to keep it extra cold, or add to the blender to make it more of a smooth, slushie texture.

Note here: Do add some protein in the form of yoghurt, protein powder, nuts or seeds if you’d like the smoothie to be more satiating, but you will get some from the oats. Vegan or plant-based and want to include a vegan protein source? Check out our guide to vegan protein, while you’re here.

2. Banana and berry smoothie

This is a wonderfully quick and easy breakfast, nutritionist and author Ella Mills shares on her website. “It literally takes five minutes and is both energising and amazingly filling thanks to the oats, chia seeds and almond butter.”

Ready to give it a go?

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

Handful of blueberries, about half a cup

Half a cup ice cold water

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon flaxseed

1 tablespoon oats

1 tablespoon almond butter

2 Medjool dates, pitted

Method:

1. Place all of the ingredients into a blender or food processor.

2. Pulse until smooth – add a dash more water if needed. Trying to eat more gluten free foods, for health reasons such as being coeliac or intolerant? Opt for oats that are gluten-free, instead.

3. Mango and ginger smoothie

According to nutritionist and co-founder of Ardere Lauren Windas, this smoothie not only tastes like summer but is incredibly health-supportive, too.

She shares: “When you hear buzz words about health, you will often hear the word anti-inflammatory crop up – but ginger and turmeric are some of the most beneficial natural anti-inflammatory compounds for your health, both of which are in this smoothie.”

Mangoes are also high in potassium, fibre and enzymes, all of which are good for digestion. Enjoy.

Ingredients:

100g mango or frozen mango

1 tsp freshly grated ginger

1 tsp turmeric

150ml almond milk (or preferred health milk alternative)

1/4 tsp vanilla powder (or good quality vanilla extract)

Method:

1. Simple enough – place all of the ingredients into a blender and blend.

2. Enjoy ice cold.

Don’t like the sound of any of the above? Making the perfect smoothie is a simple combination of the below formula.

A frozen fruit – think banana, mango, spinach, or berries. A source of protein – think protein powder, yoghurt, nut butter, or seeds. Some liquid – be that water, milk, oat milk, or coconut water.

Happy blending.