I've Been Trying Mel Robbins’ Viral Morning Nutrition Hack For A Week - And Honestly? I Only Wish I'd Tried It Sooner

As someone who really struggles with sleep (I’m talking frequent 3 am wake-ups and what feels like hours spent tossing and turning), I’m easily tempted by any wellbeing trend that claims to help me get more shut-eye. So, when I came across a viral discussion on Mel Robbins' podcast about the benefits of eating first thing in the morning, and saw Mel Robbins' eating first thing in the morning all over my TikTok FYP, I was instantly curious.

If you’re not familiar with Mel Robbins, she’s a bestselling author and motivational speaker who’s become a huge wellness voice on social media, and MC UK health writers have put some of her well-known hacks to the test - go and check out Mel Robbins' Morning Routine and Mel Robbins' Five-Step Evening Routine.

In this now viral episode - it's currently Apple’s most-shared podcast this year - exercise physiologist and nutritional scientist, Dr Stacy Sims, shared why, for women, eating something within the first hour of waking can help stabilise cortisol levels and anchor your circadian rhythm.

While I do eat breakfast most mornings, I very rarely do so within the first hour of waking, and hardly ever at a consistent time. Mornings in my household are chaotic with three children, so by the time I do sit down to eat, I’ve usually been awake for hours.

So I decided to put the advice to the test. For one week, I committed to making time to eat within 30 to 60 minutes of waking up, and at the same time each day, to see whether this small shift could improve my sleep, energy and stress levels. It's fair to say I didn't expect to see such a difference. Keep reading to find out why. For more expert-led nutrition advice, don't skip our selection of the best Em The Nutritionist health hacks and nutritionist-approved Glucose Goddess recipes, or our guides to healthy breakfast ideas , healthy snack ideas , healthy smoothie recipes , here.

Mel Robbins Swears By It - So I've Been Eating First Thing In The Morning and, Wow

What does the Mel Robbins' eating first thing in the morning hack entail?

The principle for this morning nutrition routine is simple: eat something within 30-60 minutes of waking, ideally at the same time each morning, to help your body feel more regulated throughout the day.

In the viral podcast episode, Dr Sims explains that eating an early meal acts as a kind of "reset" for your internal clock. Our circadian rhythm - the body's natural 24-hour clock that controls everything from energy levels to hormone release - relies on cues such as light, movement and fuel to stay in sync.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The idea is that eating soon after waking provides the first clear signal to the body that the day has begun. Aiming to have your meal before caffeine, and as consistently as possible, can help reinforce these internal rhythms. For me, that's a big shift - it's pretty much unheard of to think about eating before I've had my first morning cuppa, so I knew this was going to be one of the biggest challenges for me when I tried the eating first thing in the morning hack.

Research also shows that eating earlier in the day is linked to more metabolic outcomes compared with those who delay eating until midday. On the podcast, Dr Sims recommends trying to stick to a window between 8 am to 6 pm.

Dr Maja Schaedel, co-founder & director of The Good Sleep Clinic, stresses that consistency is key when it comes to early eating. "Having breakfast at the same time does help synchronise metabolic processes with your natural rhythms, but this benefit disappears if you're sleeping erratically, staring at screens late at night, or drinking coffee at 4 pm."

What you eat doesn't have to be complicated - Bethany Francois, specialist eating disorder dietician, recommends focusing on fibre, protein, wholegrains and healthy fats. "Wholegrains provide a slower release of energy, improve satiety and regulate glucose levels," she explains. Think oats, wholegrain or rye bread with eggs and avocado, or high-fibre cereals.

"Generally, higher GI breakfasts like a bowl of low fibre cereal will provide us with a quick release of energy rather than something more sustained and will likely leave you feeling hungry quite soon afterwards," Bethany advises.

What are the benefits of eating first thing in the morning?

One of the main benefits of eating first thing in the morning is the way it supports your body's natural cortisol pattern, says Dr Schaedel. "Morning food intake doesn't directly influence the cortisol awakening response itself, but it does influence how cortisol patterns unfold throughout the day."

Dr Schaedel points to research from a study showing that skipping breakfast can cause cortisol, our natural "get up and go" hormone, to stay higher in the middle of the day. "Women who skipped breakfast had higher levels of circulating cortisol from arrival to mid-afternoon, elevated blood pressure and a disrupted cortisol rhythm compared to the women who ate breakfast," she outlines.

This makes a lot of sense to me. I often find myself feeling wired or anxious later on in the mornings, which I'd put down to the kids or too much coffee - but if cortisol is staying high because I haven't eaten yet, that could explain why I feel stressed before the day has really begun.

Eating earlier essentially helps your internal rhythm set into the pattern it's supposed to follow - higher in the morning, calmer in the afternoon - rather than feeling like you're running on empty by lunchtime. When this rhythm steadies out, factors like energy levels, appetite cues and body temperature feel a bit more predictable.

Francois backs this up from a nutritional perspective. She cites research from a 2019 study showing increased blood glucose levels after lunch among participants who skipped breakfast compared to those who ate it. "Even a small, balanced breakfast helps prevent energy dips later in the day and keeps hunger cues on track," she notes.

Psychologically, having a consistent morning meal provides structure to early morning cortisol peaks, advises psychotherapist Quinn Harper-Thorpe; "It stops it from spiralling into anxiety or emotional overdrive." As mornings in my household tend to start at 100 miles per hour, I can totally see how taking the time to sit and have something to eat might help me feel more grounded going into the day.

"When people begin the day with nourishment and rhythm, they tend to experience steadier moods, greater emotional tolerance, and fewer stress-reactive behaviours later in the day," Harper-Thorpe adds.

And finally, in the Mel Robbins' podcast episode, Dr Sims explains that front-loading calories - consuming the majority of your energy earlier in the day - means that by bedtime, you aren't waking up with low blood sugar. If you hold a fast or delay eating until late, it's more common to wake during the night because your blood sugar drops.

Who is eating in the morning best for?

Generally, most people would benefit from including breakfast within an hour of waking, Francois believes. As she puts it: "Eating first thing helps to meet overall energy requirements, to avoid food preoccupation and higher levels of hunger later in the day."

Those who may particularly benefit from eating first thing are people who are prone to anxiety, rumination, or feeling “on edge” in the mornings, Harper-Thorpe outlines. "A regular morning meal can function as an early stabiliser, reducing the sense of running on empty and helping the day feel less chaotic."

He also notes, "Early eating can also be grounding for those who struggle with decision fatigue, busy households and demanding roles," which is something I imagine most of us can relate to.

Like most things, eating first thing in the morning might not work for everyone. Anyone with highly irregular work patterns, fluctuating appetite due to stress, or complex relationships with food may find that a rigid routine feels pressurising rather than supportive, Harper-Thorpe points out.

"In those cases, the underlying need - predictability, emotional grounding, softer mornings - may be better met through rituals such as movement, light exposure, gentle planning, or sensory grounding," he adds.

Trying Mel Robbins' eating first thing in the morning routine

Days one to three

The first few days were all about getting into the mindset of eating first thing, which, I'm not going to lie, felt quite daunting. As someone who craves a cup of tea the moment my eyes open, the idea of prioritising eating before anything else felt quite unnatural. I knew it would take some self-discipline and a few tweaks to my usual chaotic mornings for it to stick.

Day one was surprisingly easier than I’d expected. It was a weekday, and my kids acted as my built-in alarm clock, so we were all up at the crack of dawn. Normally, I’d focus on getting their breakfast sorted first, but this time I made mine alongside theirs. As expected, I wasn’t particularly hungry, so I kept it simple with Greek yoghurt, granola and berries. We ended up all eating together, something that almost never happens midweek, and it felt genuinely lovely to ease into the morning instead of rushing around.

Day two landed on a weekend, which is usually far slower-paced. I’d normally head straight out for a run once I’m up, but instead I made myself sourdough with avocado and feta, then waited about an hour before heading out. I'm not sure whether it's because I ran a little later and had time to wake up properly, or because I'd eaten, but either way I felt more alert and energised on the run than usual.

By day three, something shifted; I actually woke up feeling hungry. It made breakfast (one of my go-tos: scrambled eggs on sourdough) feel much more enjoyable.

Week one, and Rebecca enjoyed the feeling of easing into the morning with her kids, instead of rushing around. (Image credit: Rebecca Lawton)

Days four to seven

By the second half of the week, eating first thing in the morning was beginning to feel like a habit, rather than a chore. Day four was another busy weekday morning, so I set myself up for success and prepped some overnight oats the night before. This isn't something I'd normally do, but it saved me valuable time the next morning, and I actually woke up looking forward to a breakfast that I knew I was going to enjoy.

I'd started to realise that small changes, like meal-prepping, would help me stick to the routine. By this point, I'd noticed eating an earlier breakfast did have a knock-on effect on the rest of the day. I was eating the rest of my meals earlier on, and subsequently, my evening meal was much earlier than usual. I also found myself snacking less in the evenings, not intentionally, but because I felt more fuelled throughout the day.

I'd say the biggest change I'd noticed was that I started to feel more energised and alert in the morning, and dare I say, calmer too, which felt like a huge win.

Has my sleep improved? It's still early days, so it's hard to tell, but I've definitely noticed other benefits like having more energy and feeling more focused and clearer-headed throughout the day. Honestly, I wish I'd tried it sooner, and I'll be making a conscious effort to eat breakfast closer to wake-up time. It feels like an easy adjustment that helps set the day off on the right foot.

Shop MC UK'S early morning breakfast routine essentials