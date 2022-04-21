Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re on the hunt for healthy breakfast ideas, know this: not only is breakfast one of the most important meals of the day, but it can also be the most delicious – once you find the ingredient combinations that work for you, that is.

Need some inspo? We’ve enlisted the help of nutritionist, activewear brand founder, and author of Nourish Lorna Jane to share her simplest go-to’s. Often feel overwhelmed by the 101 options and alternatives? Then look no further, as she’s got some delicious-sounding suggestions for you (avo toast, we’re looking at you).

While healthy looks different on everyone – no two bodies are the same, after all, and will have different nutritional requirements, tastes, and needs – Jane reckons that eating well is about nourishing your body and showing self-love. “Nutrition isn’t low-fat, low calorie, being hungry or feeling deprived,” the nutritionist shares. “We need to stop dieting and calorie counting and start nourishing our bodies so that we can think, feel and be our best.”

Sure, it’s sometimes all-too-easy to skip breakfast, but keep reading for an explanation of why you shouldn’t, alongside Jane’s simple formula for building a healthy breakfast whatever’s in your fridge, plus her 11 regular go-to meals. Don’t miss our guides to healthy snack ideas, healthy smoothie recipes, and what to eat after a workout, while you’re here.

10 healthy breakfast ideas to try now

Breakfast is Jane’s favourite meal of the day is my favourite meal – “I’m setting myself up for the rest of my day,” the nutritionist shares.

Below are her favourite simple, nutrient-dense healthy breakfast ideas to bookmark for later.

1. Avocado on sourdough toast

2. Soaked oats with yoghurt and fruit

3. A breakfast salad with roast pumpkin and eggs

4. Yoghurt and passion fruit pot

5. Overnight oats with berries and yoghurt

6. Granola with cinnamon, pears, and coconut yoghurt

7. Out-the-door energy bars

Simply mix together pumpkin seeds, almonds, oats, protein powder, coconut, oil, honey, eggs, PB, desiccated coconut, and cinnamon.

8. Eggs and spinach on toast

9. Roasted balsamic tomato and avocado on toast

10. Omelette

How to construct a healthy breakfast: 3 steps

“Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day,” shares the nutritionist.

Why? Because this meal jump-starts your metabolism gives you energy, makes you alert and puts you in a good mood for the rest of the day, she goes on. Wondering, what is a healthy breakfast? The expert explains below.

1. Aim for a split of fruit/veg, carbs, protein, and far

That could be in the form of fruit, granola, Greek yoghurt and nuts, or spinach, toast, eggs, and avocado: the possibilities are endless when you get your head around the macronutrients needed on your plate to constitute a nutrient-dense meal.

Jane also advises opting for wholefoods over processed or refined alternatives. “Whatever;’s on your plate, make sure it’s predominantly real food – that is, bucket loads of fresh fruit and vegetables, a variety of whole grains, the right kinds of proteins and fats and, of course, plenty of water,” she advises.

Not sure what she defines as “real” food? “It’s pretty straightforward,” she shares. “Real food is food grown or raised with few or no chemicals, hormones, sprays or other weird bioengineering tactics or processing – like the food you would grow in your own backyard. It’s food that you recognise, that your kids should recognise and that your parents and grandparents were raised on. It comes from plants or from animals and doesn’t have to pass through a factory or chemistry lab to land on your plate.”

2. Try to include some fruit and vegetables

As above, making fruit and vegetables your new best friends is one of the most rewarding things you will ever do for your body, shares Jane. “They’re packed full of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and will make you feel wonderful, too.”

3. Find something that works for you

This one’s important. If you’re someone who loves a morning routine packed full of fresh fruit and yoghurt, opt for that. Similarly, if you’re more into your oats or smoothies with a little protein powder thrown in.

“The connection between what you eat and the way you look and feel is incredibly powerful,” shares Jane. Not only does food play a vital role in supporting our health, it also affects our mental and emotional well-being, shares the nutritionist, so do trial-and-error breakfasts and habits until you work out what works for you, rather than copying and pasting someone else’s.