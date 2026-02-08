Fibre has really been given its flowers in the last year. And deservedly so. After decades spent playing second fiddle to its flashier nutritional siblings (hello, protein and healthy fats), in 2025, we were met with the realisation that 96% of people in the UK aren’t eating enough fibre, with knock-on effects for our digestion, immunity, gut health and risk of chronic disease.

That stat became the spark behind one of the year’s buzziest nutrition trends. Fibremaxxing, which gained traction on TikTok, took the wellness world by storm for its simple, nutritionist-approved goal of moving all of us closer to the recommended 30g of fibre per day.

We’re big fans of the trend here at Marie Claire UK. I even gave it a go for two weeks during December , and saw a marked improvement in my energy and digestion. But whilst the experts we’ve spoken to have consistently praised the intention behind the trend, they’ve also been clear on one thing: when it comes to fibre, it’s not just about hitting a number.

Which brings us neatly to fibrelayering. Coined by Sasha Watkins, nutritionist and head of health at Mindful Chef , the concept shifts the focus from sheer quantity to fibre diversity - encouraging us to think more about the different types of fibre we’re eating, and why that matters.

Below is your expert-led guide. And to understand more about fibremaxxing itself, we’ve got a guide with all the answers. You can also read our balanced nutrition advice , dive into the winter nutrition trends experts genuinely rate, and find out how health writer Anna got on when she tried upping her fibre intake .

Keen To Try Fibrelayering? Top Experts Explain How

What is fibrelayering?

To understand fibre-layering, we first need to understand fibre itself. It’s often talked about as a single entity, but as Watkins explains, it’s actually “a broad family of plant compounds that behave very differently in the body.”

Dr Emily Leeming , dietitian and author of Fibre Power (out May 2026), agrees. “Some types of fibre dissolve in water, others thicken and can form a gel, and some feed your gut microbes, helping them make molecules for your health.”

Those different fibres also perform very different roles in the body. “Some help to slow the release of sugar into your bloodstream, some tackle ‘bad’ cholesterol helping to support your heart health, others add bulk to your food which stretches your stomach and sends signals to your brain that you're full and satisfied,” says Dr Leeming.

In other words, fibre diversity matters just as much as fibre quantity. And this is where fibremaxxing can fall short - by fixating on hitting a number, it risks overlooking the importance of variety.

Fibrelayering, by contrast, is about being more intentional with how we build up our intake. It’s based on a simple 30 x 30 framework. “We’re looking to gradually build towards around 30 grams of fibre per day, by aiming for 30 different plant types per week,” Watkins explains.

Just as importantly, fibrelayering promotes a slower, more considered approach to increasing fibre than the pace implied by fibremaxxing. “Fibre can be powerful, so your gut needs time to adapt,” says Dr Leeming. “Adding in a bit of fibre at a time, and thinking about eating a variety of fibre-rich foods, is key to getting the full benefits.”

What are the benefits of fibrelayering?

Where fibrelayering really stands apart from fibremaxxing is in its ability to support fibre diversity, and, in turn, the wide range of health benefits that come with it.

That matters because “our gut is home to a vast and complex community of microorganisms,” says Watkins. “Different bacteria prefer different fibres, and no single fibre feeds them all.” While there’s no single definition of a ‘healthy’ microbiome, research shows that having more microbial diversity offers greater protection against bacteria, fungi and parasites, and in turn reduces our risk of illness and disease.

It’s also worth remembering that fibre-rich foods rarely contain just one type of fibre, which is why both experts emphasise the importance of eating a wide range of plants.

Broadly speaking, fibres fall into a few key categories.

1. Fermentable fibre

“Fermentable fibres are broken down by the gut bacteria in the large intestine,” explains Watkins. “This produces short-chain fatty acids, which provide energy for gut cells and are thought to support gut barrier function and metabolic signalling.”

Put simply, fermentable fibre feeds the gut microbiome, helping to protect the body from harmful bacteria and toxins, while supporting energy regulation and nutrient processing.

2. Insoluble fibre

Insoluble fibres, on the other hand, are less fermentable and pass through the gut largely intact. “These fibres add bulk to stools and help keep digestion moving, supporting regular bowel function,” says Watkins.

3. Viscous fibre

Then there’s viscous fibre, which thickens in the gut and slows digestion and nutrient absorption. “This helps explain why fibre-rich diets are linked to improved blood cholesterol levels and better glycemic control,” Watkins explains (in other words, better blood sugar management).

How to layer your fibre, according to top nutritionists

1. Start low and slow

“Jumping quickly from around 17g to 30g of fibre can cause bloating or discomfort,” says Watkins, who recommends layering fibre gradually to give your gut time to adapt.

2. Drink plenty of water

“Fibre can act like a sponge,” says Dr Leeming, “so you’ll need to drink plenty of water to allow it to do its job.”

3. Think in layers, not totals

“Instead of chasing a number, think about different fibre-rich elements which you can layer onto each meal,” says Watkins. She suggests building meals around vegetables, legumes, wholegrains, nuts and seeds.

4. Add, don't overhaul

Rather than completely restructuring your diet, Watkins recommends building on meals you already enjoy. “Add lentils to sauces, seeds to yogurt, or an extra vegetable to familiar dishes,” she suggests.

5. Spread fibre across the day

Trying to pack one meal with large amounts of fibre can be tough on digestion. Instead, Watkins advises spreading it throughout the day. Including fibre at breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks is gentler on the gut and easier to sustain long-term. “Fibre doesn’t need to be ‘complete’ at every meal,” she adds, explaining that the benefits come from consistent habits built over time.

