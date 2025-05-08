It's rare that a nutritionist explodes onto the scene and takes the world by storm with her nutrient-dense, easy-to-follow and delicious recipes. But that's exactly what Emily English, the best-selling author and Internet sensation, has done.

Known for her fibre and protein-packed dishes, own brand supplement range, and social media virality, Em's second cookbook, Live To Eat, hits shelves today. And it's been hotly anticipated following the success of her debut recipe book, So Good, last year. "Live to Eat really grew from the success of So Good," she shares exclusively with Marie Claire UK. "After that book came out, I had so many people getting in touch, saying they had cooked every single recipe and wanted more. This one was shaped by what people genuinely wanted help with. I looked at the dishes that got the best feedback on social media, the ones people kept coming back to, and I used that to inspire a new collection of recipes."

So, what should you expect from her latest book? Is it packed full of as many mouth-wateringly good, feel-good recipes as the last one? Short answer - yes. "As always, the book's based around food you actually want to eat, designed by me, a nutritionist. The recipes are practical, full of flavour, and designed for real life."

Having been given early access to the book a few weeks back, I can confirm she's right. Highlights include the fluffy protein French toast, veg-packed pad Thai, and lemon and blueberry loaf cake, which I've already been making on repeat. So, where does Em's inspiration come from? And how does she feel about being the face of what a balanced, healthy approach to nutrition can look like in 2025? "I wanted to help make nutrition feel accessible again," she reflects. "It shouldn't be intimidating or confusing. We all eat every day, so every day is an opportunity to nourish ourselves and feel better. It's not about restriction or following a trend. It is about enjoying food that supports your health, in a way that fits into your routine."

Wondering whether the book is for you? She assures me that the book is for anyone and everyone. "I hope Live to Eat reaches anyone who wants to feel more confident around food. I want people to feel comfortable eating well - it's not about perfection, rather, simple meals that genuinely help you feel more energised, more balanced, and more at ease with how you eat. Healthy eating needn't be complicated. It should feel like something you can build into your everyday life with ease."

Her personal favourite recipe in the book? The crispy baked chicken tacos with honey jalapeño dip, of course, which she admits are her current lunchtime obsession. "They're crunchy, slightly spicy, and taste like a real treat, but are full of nourishing ingredients."

To celebrate launch week of her book, she shared seven life lessons, wellness habits and words of widsom she wishes she'd known sooner - from starting small, to realising that there is no one "perfect" way of eating. For more, keep scrolling - and don't miss our guides to our favourite Em The Nutritionist recipes and Em The Nutritionist health hacks , while you're at it.

7 life lessons award-winning nutritionist and best-selling author Em The Nutritionist wishes she'd known sooner

1. You are enough, and you have enough

First up - this is one of Em's mantras that she repeats daily to instil gratitude, happiness, and contentment. It's a simple hack, but one that numerous studies have shown to be effective for boosting mood.

"There are a few lessons I come back to all the time that have shaped not just how I work, but how I live," she shares. "The first is - you are enough, and you have enough. We're constantly told to do more, be more, achieve more, but learning to feel content in yourself is one of the most powerful things."

2. Start small and build

Next? She wishes she'd known earlier in her twenties that change takes time, patience, and the power of a keep-on-keeping-on attitude. "Real change doesn't come from overhauling your whole life in one go," she reflects. "It comes from consistent, simple actions repeated every day."

This can look like getting some morning sunlight, adding some veggies to each meal, or breaking up your working day with walk breaks - the possibilities truly are endless, but it's often the sum of the small habits that make the most difference.

A post shared by Emily English (@emthenutritionist) A photo posted by on

3. There is no perfect way of eating

This life lesson is something we've long encouraged here at Marie Claire UK - because everyone's "healthy" will look different, and what food and fuel works for your body won't be the same as your colleague, neighbour or best friend. "Remember - what works for someone else might not be right for you. Your body is unique, and it deserves to be treated that way."

4. Certain store cupboard essentials will make healthy eating a joy

Wondering what ingredients Em always has in stock for easy, nutrient-dense meals? "There are a few staples I rely on constantly that make it so much easier to eat well without overthinking it," she explains. Like?

"I always keep some sort of cooked protein ready to go, like roast chicken or tinned fish. Protein is key for satiety, hormone health, and recovery, so having it prepped makes a huge difference."

Next up? "Flavour boosters like harissa paste, miso and sun-dried tomato paste are brilliant. They add depth and richness without needing loads of ingredients. Miso also brings gut-friendly fermented benefits, and sun-dried tomato paste is a good source of lycopene, which supports skin and heart health."

Don't scrimp on the fresh herbs, either - they can make a dish and pack it full of flavour, shares the nutritionist. "Fresh herbs like parsley, mint and dill go into nearly everything I make. They lift dishes, add antioxidants, and make food taste fresh."

She's also a fan of pre-cooked grains - "quinoa or wild rice are great for quick lunches or warm bowls and are high in fibre and B vitamins" - and certain dairy products - "I always have feta and thick Greek yoghurt in the fridge. Yoghurt is great for dressings, dips or breakfast bowls. It is also a brilliant alternative to mayonnaise, which I cannot stand. Feta adds creaminess and protein with loads of flavour."

Not forgetting a good quality olive oil, of course - she calls it a "non-negotiable" as it's "packed with heart-healthy fats and antioxidants" and homemade pickles, too, for supporting gut health and appetite regulation, and adding interest and flavour to a plate."

Screenshot the shopping list below for a handy on-the-go guide.

Protein: Chicken or tinned fish.

Chicken or tinned fish. Flavour boosters: Harissa paste, miso and sun-dried tomato paste.

Harissa paste, miso and sun-dried tomato paste. Fresh herbs: Parsley, mint and dill.

Parsley, mint and dill. Pre-cooked grains: Quinoa or wild rice.

Quinoa or wild rice. Dairy: Feta, cottage cheese and thick Greek yoghurt.

Feta, cottage cheese and thick Greek yoghurt. Good quality olive oil

Homemade pickles.

5. Movement should feel joyful

Ever booked into a workout class or agreed to a run with a friend and then immediately started - well, dreading it? Em encourages you to find a workout that works for you and that you genuinely look forward to, as movement should never be a chore. "That could be walking, stretching, or dancing in the kitchen - it all counts. It is not about punishment. It's all about connecting to your body."

6. If it takes too much, let it go

This one's a good one - and an important reminder for all aspects of your life. "If something takes more from you than it gives, let it go. That applies to habits, relationships, and beliefs. If it drains you, it's not for you."

7. This too shall pass

And finally, one of Em's go-to life lessons for when things get a little tough? Reminding herself that this, too, shall pass. "The difficult days, the brilliant ones, everything shifts eventually. Knowing that helps keep you grounded."

