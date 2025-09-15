It’s the Most Popular Workout Tool RN – How to Get the Most From Your Stairmaster Workouts, According to a Top Trainer

If you've spent any time at all in a gym lately, the chances are you'll have tried (or seen someone else) working out on a Stairmaster. And even if you avoid the gym at all costs (and we hear you!), there's no escaping the trend, as it gains traction on social media.

There are Stairmaster challenges all over our FY pages right now, with fans hailing the workout as unrivalled for boosting fitness, endurance and seriously strengthening the legs. And, after doing a little bit of digging around the trend, it's safe to say we can see why.

In fact, there's plenty of research on the benefits of this everyday activity: this 2023 scoping review (published in the The Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences) shows stair climbing boosts aerobic capacity and improves cardio-metabolic risk factors such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels and insulin sensitivity, while this study, from the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sport reveals that the activity improves balance and reduces the risk of falls, as well as boosting functional fitness, too.

Still not exactly sure how to use a Stairmaster, though? While it looks fairly intuitive - the clue is in the name, with this one - we've asked a top personal trainer to share some handy hints and tricks for getting the most from your workouts, below.

The workouts are trending for boosting strength and endurance - here's how to use a Stairmaster, according to top coaches

What is a Stairmaster?

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, let's take a look at what a Stairmaster actually is. The good news? They couldn't be simpler to use.

"A Stairmaster is a specific piece of cardio equipment designed to replicate the pattern of stair climbing," explains personal trainer Charlotte Dunnell.

How do I use a Stairmaster machine?

Dunnell goes on: "When you use the equipment, you are essentially mimicking the movement of climbing the stairs, as the machine rotates steps on a continuous loop for you."

So, you're climbing stairs, but staying in one place - and to mix things up, you can vary the speed of the belt to add (or decrease!) difficulty. Simple.

Still got questions? The below tutorial lays it all out step by step.

HOW TO USE A STAIRMASTER | Beginner's Guide - YouTube Watch On

What are the benefits of using a Stairmaster?

While there are some wildly unsubstantiated claims about the benefits of Stairmaster workouts circulating on the internet (trust us when we say, no amount of climbing is going to transform your body - and nor should it!,) there are also plenty of scientifically-backed, legitimate pros to the trend.

We asked the experts for their take.

1. They boost cardio fitness

Arguably, the most sought-after benefit of working out, when it comes to boosting cardio capacity and fitness, the Stairmaster is an elite workout. Ever noticed how out of breath you get (and how much your heart is pumping!) using the stairs rather than the lift at work? That's what we're talking about, here.

"When you climb the steps on a Stairmaster, the muscles in your lower body demand more oxygen, forcing your heart to pump harder to deliver oxygen-rich blood to the muscles," shares Dunnell. "When performed regularly, Stairmaster workouts can help your body to become more efficient at this process of providing muscles with oxygen.

"The continuous stepping motion also challenges your cardiovascular system by keeping your heart rate at an elevated rate, which helps improve your aerobic capacity."

2. They're simple and accessible

Another excellent advantage of a Stairmaster workout has to be how incredibly simple they are. After all, most of us climb stairs daily, so there's no new movement pattern to master here. As such, they're a great workout for pretty much anyone and everyone.

"Stairmaster workouts can suit both beginners and experienced gym-goers alike," notes Eryn Barber, personal trainer at The Fitness Group. "New users can start slowly, while more advanced exercisers can challenge themselves with faster speeds, longer durations, or creative step patterns."

Don't have access to a machine? The workouts are easily transferable to home, work, or wherever you come across a set of stairs!

3. They're low-impact

Looking for a joint-friendly alternative to running? The Stairmaster is it: a sweaty cardio boost without the impact of pounding the pavements, making it especially suitable for those returning to activity after injury, or post-partum, for example.

"The Stairmaster is a great choice for anyone looking for a challenging but low-impact form of cardio that also builds lower-body strength," agrees Dunnell. "Compared to running, Stairmaster workouts place less stress on the joints, making them suitable for those who want to avoid high-impact exercise while still getting an effective workout."

4. They build lower body strength

There's no doubt that a Stairmaster workout will leave your legs burning in the best possible way. The activity engages glutes, hamstrings, quads and core for a lower-body blast like no other.

"Every step on a Stairmaster will strengthen the legs, " shares James Bickerstaff, personal trainer at OriGym. "As well as improving stamina and overall fitness by challenging your heart and lungs, you're working your glutes, quads, hamstrings and calves, too."

5. They benefit brain health and cognition

Fun fact: stair climbing doesn't just benefit physical health; your brain will thank you, as well. Studies (such as this one, published in the journal Nature) reveal that while our legs and heart are working hard, our brains are getting a boost too, with brief bursts of stair climbing associated with increases in creative thinking, as well as improving cognitive ability more generally, by increasing blood flow to the brain.

Additionally, there's something more than a little satisfying about seeing those steps rack up. "There’s something really empowering about the sense of accomplishment you get from a Stairmaster workout," says Weston. "Pushing yourself to climb higher and seeing improvements in stamina and strength over time is incredibly rewarding, not to mention that climbing stairs can be meditative in its own way, helping you focus, clear your mind, and relieve stress."

Why are Stairmaster workouts so popular right now?

If you're ready to hop on the trend, you're not alone: Stairmaster workouts are so hot right now, with some influencers reeling in over a million views per workout.

"Stairmaster workouts have gained popularity because they deliver fast, effective results with minimal fuss," says Barber. "You don’t need to worry about complicated setups or bulky equipment - just jump on and start moving."

Who is a Stairmaster best for?

Tempted to give it a try? You'll have seen above that it's a pretty universal activity, and the experts also agree that most of us can turn our hand (or rather, feet) to it. Don't be tempted to go too fast, too soon, though.

"What's really driving the trend is how easy it is to customise the workout to your individual ability by changing the pace and adding creative movements, including side steps and lunges," notes Barber. "However, just as with any other exercise, if you have joint concerns, getting advice on form and intensity is a good idea to start off with."

