I Tried The Trending New LA-Style Workout Taking London By Storm - and Have Never Felt A Burn Like It

If there's one thing I believe in, it's that exercise should be fun. This is a sentiment shared by the team at The Method, a workout studio based in Notting Hill that focuses on modern wellness and, as they put it, "feel good fitness." As someone who's been trying to make regular exercise part of my routine for several years, it's places like this that will be the thing to encourage me to keep at it. Allow me to explain exactly why.

Aside from being possibly the most beautiful workout studio I have ever been to, it encourages all clients to move in whatever way suits them best - no impossible standards or cold, impersonal sessions. "We know there is no one path to feeling good; it’s about finding what works for you. Because when you love how you move, you keep moving," says the studio's site, also emphasising that it's a space to "discover the freedom of fitness with zero expectations." This couldn't be a more apt description for how I, and the MC UK team, like to move.

When you're a beginner, entering any sort of fitness space can be unbelievably daunting. It's the main reason I avoided the gym for so long. That's why going to a studio that makes clear that it's a welcoming, expectation-free environment can be a complete game-changer for so many people. But it's not just about the atmosphere - The Method seems to have perfected high-intensity, targeted, yet fun classes that will have you aching the next day (trust me, I'm speaking from experience).

Suitably intrigued? As well as going into detail about what you can expect from a class, I've spoken to The Method's Master Trainer (and our class instructor), Camille Sharpe, who breaks down exactly what makes this space unique. Whether you're a seasoned at-home Pilates expert, Pilates HIIT fan, loyal to your walking pad, or dedicated to gym classes, I can almost guarantee there's something for you at this studio.

I tried the LSD class at The Method in Notting Hill - and, wow

My experience at The Method

To mark our January health franchise, Start The Year Strong, the Marie Claire UK team headed down to The Method to try out the signature LSD workout, which is a mat-based class which promises to lengthen, shape, and define. I was under the impression that it would be a gentle, low-impact session - low impact was right, but gentle it was not.

The class is described as "resistance-driven training that lengthens, shapes, and defines for full body conditioning and the ultimate burn," and I would say it certainly delivered on all those fronts. With wrist weights, ankle weights and resistance bands on hand to level up every move, there was no aspect of the workout that felt unintentional.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've ever seen the viral Tracy Anderson workouts that North American influencers swear by, LSD had many similar elements to it - albeit slightly less sweaty and more focused on controlled movement. The best way I can describe it is a rhythmic, well-paced Pilates-inspired session that will target your whole body and leave you feeling both strong and tired out.

Next to each mat, you'll find various weights that you'll use throughout the class, with the options to add or remove elements to suit your level or goals for the session. Although they're on the lighter side, don't be fooled - you will seriously feel the burn from these ankle, wrist and hand weights.

A post shared by Camille Runham (@camillesharpemoves_) A photo posted by on

Now, although I do Pilates classes a couple of times a week and go to the gym as often as I can, this class still completely took it out of me. I was sweating, out of breath, and could feel my muscles shaking after repeated movements. On paper, this sounds like a small nightmare. However, Camille made it easily one of the most joyful workouts I've ever done.

Fuelled by colourful low-level lighting, an upbeat dance-y soundtrack, and constant encouragement to keep pushing, I wasn't left feeling small or looked down on when I needed a quick breather - or when my struggle was really showing on my face. I always believed that I hated high-intensity exercise, but I realise now that what I disliked so much was the feeling of shame or embarrassment that came when I felt I couldn't keep up. There is absolutely no danger of that at The Method.

(Image credit: Future)

Our whole team left the class exhausted, but desperate to return. I could tell from just one session that regular visits would work wonders for improving both my strength and fitness, which is what I want from a studio like this.

Now, two days on from our class, I can still feel it in my thighs and abs. To me, that's always the sign of a great workout. I've tried countless workout classes throughout London over the years, and this is one of the very few that I could see myself committing regularly to - and actually looking forward to visiting every time.

What does The Method do differently to other workout studios?

"At The Method, we focus on feeling over performance," explains Sharpe. "We believe that when you love how you move, you keep on moving. That simple belief shapes everything we do. We create a welcoming, judgement-free space where you’re encouraged to explore movement, step outside your comfort zone, and discover what truly brings you joy."

Who is The Method suitable for?

If you're worried about how you would fare at this studio, fear not. "The Method is truly designed for everyone, offering six distinct signature concepts that cater to a wide range of lifestyles and experience levels," explains Sharpe.

"Each class is highly adaptable, ensuring an inclusive and personalised experience for every individual. We pride ourselves on offering a workout that you will love, no matter how you like to move - whether that is an energising dance cardio with Beat Dance or Beat Power or a controlled burn in LSD or Glide and Sculpt," she says.

(Image credit: Future)

What is the aim of The Method?

"The aim of The Method is to create a safe, welcoming space where people can move in a way that feels right for them. It’s a place to build confidence, feel comfortable, and leave feeling accomplished, happy, and uplifted," says Sharpe.

"We want The Method to feel like a true home away from home, where you’re always greeted with a friendly face and can trust that you’ll leave feeling better than when you arrived. A feel-good sanctuary centred around movement, self-care, and positive energy. And The Studio is only the beginning, we have so much more to come with the opening of our clubs."

Prices start at £20 for an introductory class, and subscriptions start at £156/month for 6 classes. Learn more and book here.

