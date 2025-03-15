Eager to work up a sweat this spring? The internet can't get enough of Stairmaster workouts - 5 that top personal trainers swear by

If you're the type of person who likes to work up a sweat, fast, then you're going to love the Stairmaster. While the machine itself is nothing new, thanks to the power of socials it's stock is rising (get it?), as a quick scroll reveals Stairmaster reels are literally everywhere, and are garnering millions of views.

We're generally sceptical of internet trends, especially when it comes to health and fitness advice. And it's true that if you search Stairmaster workouts, you'll be hit with an awful lot of unsubstantiated promises, from claiming to melt away face fat - wild - to transforming your physique - again, not something any one workout can do, as changing your body composition is a complex melting pot of genetics, nutrition, workouts and lifestyle combined.

That said, there are some legitimate benefits to hopping on the machine. Anything that raises your heart rate and works up a sweat that fast usually has some heart-healthy pros.

With this in mind, we asked a team of top PTs for their thoughts on the Stairmaster trend. Keep scrolling for all the details, and don't miss our guides to the best cardio exercises, the best bodyweight cardio exercises and the most effective cardio workouts. Keen to know how to improve your cardio fitness? We've got a guide to that, too.

Stairmaster workouts are trending - and they have some serious benefits

What is a Stairmaster workout?

If you've never come across a Stairmaster before, they're much simpler than they look. Essentially, you're climbing stairs, just on a machine.

"Stairmaster workouts involve exercising on a stair-climbing machine that mimics the motion of continuously walking up a flight of stairs," explains trainer at Freeletics, Rowan Clift. "This type of workout engages the major lower-body muscle groups - glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps and calves - while providing a solid cardiovascular challenge."

Why are Stairmaster workouts trending right now?

We can't even begin to tell you how popular Stairmaster workouts are RN. A quick look on TikTok will give you a good idea. Suffice to say, the internet seems to be loving it and, as with any trends that encourage people to get moving, we're really here for it.

"Stairmasters have been around for years, but they’re making a huge comeback and it’s easy to see why," notes personal trainer and founder of MADE wellness centre, Penny Weston. "People are looking for efficient workouts that deliver results, and the Stairmaster is exactly that."

So what's so great about the Stairmaster in particular? "It provides a full-body workout that engages the legs, glutes, and core while offering a serious cardio challenge," she continues. "Social media has played a big role, too - fitness influencers are showcasing incredible results from their Stairmaster sessions, and more people are eager to try it for themselves."

What are the benefits of Stairmaster workouts?

Unlike lots of social media fitness trends (because we hate to break it to you, but overnight miracle cures don't exist), the Stairmaster craze is one we can hop on.

As part of a well-balanced exercise regime, there are many benefits to incorporating some stair climbing into your fitness rotation.

1. They're great for heart health

Heart-healthy workouts don't get much better than this. We all know that raising our heart rate through cardiovascular workouts benefits us enormously, reducing our risk of all-cause mortality, as well as making us less prone to developing diseases such as some types of cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and more. Not to mention the endorphin boost that a good sweat session confers!

"Stairmaster workouts offer a wide range of health and fitness benefits. They’re excellent for improving cardiovascular endurance and promoting heart health, while also building strength in the lower body," agrees Clift. "As users can control both speed and resistance, Stairmaster sessions can be tailored for light cardio, fat burning, or more intense strength-focused training."

2. They support functional fitness

Name a more everyday activity than climbing stairs: we'll wait. When it comes to functional movement patterns, the Stairmaster delivers in spades.

"As stair climbing is a functional, everyday movement, more people are realising the long-term benefits for general fitness and mobility," notes Clift.

3. They're low-impact

Stairmaster workouts are gentle on the joints, being low-impact but high intensity. "The low-impact nature of a Stairmaster workout makes it a great alternative to high-impact exercises like running," says Weston. "If you're a beginner, or recovering from injury, it can be tailored to suit your needs."

4. It's an accessible workout

In terms of barriers to entry, the Stairmaster is pretty easy - the only requirement is that you have access to a machine.

"The great thing about a Stairmaster is that it’s suitable for almost everyone," agrees Weston. "Whether you’re a beginner looking to improve your fitness or an athlete wanting to build endurance, it will work for you. The adjustable speed settings mean you can start slow and gradually build up endurance over time. If you’re new to it, I’d recommend starting with a lower intensity and focusing on good form before increasing the difficulty."

5. It's great for mental health

Now, we know that any kind of movement benefits our mental wellbeing, but there's something about the repetitive nature of the Stairmaster that's amazing for clearing the mind. Not only this, you'll feel a real sense of achievement, too - meaning your brain is boosted long after your workout has ended.

"Let's not forget the mental health benefits of a Stairmaster workout," adds Weston. "Climbing stairs can be meditative in its own way, helping you focus, clear your mind, and relieve stress. I also think there’s something really empowering about the sense of accomplishment you get from a Stairmaster workout. Pushing yourself to climb higher and seeing improvements in stamina and strength over time is incredibly rewarding."

Who are Stairmaster workouts good for?

As touched on above, Stairmaster workouts are suitable for pretty much everyone, as Clift explains. "Beginners can use the Stairmaster at a gentle pace for steady-state cardio, while more experienced gym-goers can use higher speeds or try interval training for a more challenging session.

"It’s also a great option for people recovering from injury (with appropriate guidance), as well as those seeking a lower-impact alternative to running. Athletes use it to improve leg endurance and conditioning, and it’s particularly effective for individuals aiming to strengthen their lower body."

5 of the best Stairmaster workouts, according to coaches

1. 10-minute beginner Stairmaster workout

What? A ten minute beginner-friendly Stairmaster workout.

Why? "Stairmaster workouts are great for both beginners and experienced gym-goers," says Eryn Barber, personal trainer at The Fitness Group. "New users should start slowly, and focus on form to begin with."

How long for? Just ten minutes.

Beginner Friendly Stair Climber Workout | Full Body Fat Burner for Toned Legs & Lower Body Strength! - YouTube Watch On

2. 10-minute Stairmaster interval workout

What? A ten minute interval session that'll seem way longer.

Why? "Working with intervals keeps the workout simple but effective, balancing bursts of high intensity with controlled endurance," says personal trainer Jordan Stanford. "Try to focus on distance over duration - shifting your mindset to going further, faster rather than just passing time will make your training more effective, and way more motivating."

How long for? Just ten minutes. Easy, right?

INTERVAL STAIR CLIMBER WORKOUT // 10 Minute Fat Burning Workout - YouTube Watch On

3. 10-minute Stairmaster pyramid workout

What? You guessed it: start off on a low resistance, and keep adding until you can work your way back down again. Phew.

Why? "The Stairmaster pyramid challenge is a great option for all abilities," notes trainer at Freeletics, Rowan Clift. "It’s a great way to build stamina while keeping the workout mentally engaging."

How long for? Again, a short but spicy ten minutes.

Stairmaster Pyramid Workout - YouTube Watch On

4. 20-minute Stairmaster HIIT workout

What? A 20-minute Stairmaster HIIT workout.

Why? "For those short on time, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a great choice," says Clift. "Try 30 seconds of all-out effort followed by 90 seconds of recovery, repeated 8 to 10 times, to create a powerful, cardio-boosting workout."

How long for? 20 minutes and you're done.

5. 45-minute low-impact Stairmaster cardio workout

What? A 45-minute steady climb.

Why? Low-impact, steady state exercise (LISS) is hugely beneficial, helping to improve strength, endurance, lower stress levels, improve sleep and more. "For those days when I want a mental challenge as well as a physical one, I’ll set the Stairmaster to a moderate pace and aim for 30 to 45 minutes of continuous climbing," says Weston. "It’s tough, but the feeling of accomplishment at the end makes it so worth it."

How long for? A longer workout, at 45 minutes.

Low Impact Stairmaster Cardio Workout - YouTube Watch On

