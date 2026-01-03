I Tried Calf Raises, The Workout Move Hailed As The Best For Boosting Strength At Any Age, and Can Confirm: They're Seriously Underrated

January can be a little overwhelming, can't it? While the dawn of a new year promises a fresh start and endless possibilities, said possibilities can also be... kind of a lot. Social feeds are flooded with "New Year, new me" messaging, diet ads pop up left, right, and centre, and the cosy Christmas bubble and cheeky 5 pm Bailey's by the fire seem like years ago.

That's why, this January, I vowed to go back to basics and add a few simple, actionable, and enjoyable new habits to my routine that I felt I could legitimately stick to. Cue my decision to try calf raises every day for a week. No equipment, no floor space, and no need to carve out a full hour - just a simple movement you can do while waiting for the kettle to boil, brushing your teeth, or standing in a queue. I’d always dismissed them as a bit pointless (sorry, calves), but the more I read about their role in balance and leg strength, the more curious I became.

They might not be the most exciting exercise on the internet, but calf raises are a tried-and-tested staple for a reason. Long favoured by runners, dancers, and physios alike, they target muscles that play a huge role in everyday movement, from walking and climbing stairs to maintaining balance on uneven ground. Their popularity is rooted in their simplicity - they’re easy to learn, endlessly adaptable, and effective whether you’re a total beginner or already active.

To kick January off the right way, I decided to give calf raises a proper chance. I committed to doing them every day for a week to see whether this underrated move really deserves more love… or whether it was just another exercise we pretend counts when life gets busy.

Do I think they're worth a go? You'll have to keep reading to find out. And while you're here, we've tested loads of single moves that can be squeezed in on the busiest of days, from single-leg glute bridges and the OG glute bridges every day , to Bulgarian split squats , bodyweight squats , and goblet squats . Keen to incorporate more at-home lower body workouts into your routine? Look no further.

I tried calf raises every day for 7 days - and reckon it's a seriously underrated move

What are calf raises?

Wondering what calf raises even are? They're a pretty popular move, but there can still be some misconceptions around them - lots of people get them mixed up with calf rocks, for example.

Speaking to MC UK, personal trainer Carly Corrigall explains that calf raises are a really straightforward but super-effective strength training move for your feet, ankles and lower legs.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"You do them by standing with your feet hip-width apart and parallel, then rolling through the soles of your feet until you're balancing on the balls of your feet (on tiptoes)," she elaborates. "You then slowly lower back down again with control."

Sounds pretty simple, right? Well, it turns out that calf raises pack a powerful punch - more on that below...

What are the benefits of calf raises?

Yep, you guessed it, calf raises are great for building stronger calves. But why should we care about that, really?

"In my experience as a PT, they don't get much love in the gym," Corrigall says. "But honestly - strong calf muscles are the foundation for walking, running, hiking and literally any activity we do on our feet."

Those little muscles at the back of your lower leg do a lot of heavy lifting, research has shown. A 2017 review found that targeted calf strengthening not only increases muscle performance but also markedly improves postural control, which may protect against mobility loss with ageing.

Strong calves also help your body deal with impact and reduce strain elsewhere, as PT Annie Openshaw of Accomplish Coaching explains. "Training our calf muscles helps with shock absorption, supports better push off when you walk or run, and can even lower the risk of common issues like Achilles tendon pain.”

In other words, they’re a secret weapon for everything from strolling with friends to powering up hills on your weekend walk.

On top of all of that, calf raises don’t just make you physically stronger - they also play a surprisingly big role in balance, which research indicates plays a big role in longevity. Since the calves help control tiny adjustments every time your foot hits the ground, strengthening them can make you feel steadier on your feet and less wobbly on uneven surfaces. And who doesn’t want that, right?

How to do calf raises at home

"The beauty of calf raises is that you can do them pretty much anywhere - zero equipment needed," Corrigall advocates. "I often suggest clients tag them onto daily habits: when brushing your teeth, waiting for the kettle to boil, or standing at the train platform."

That's right, you can do calf raises literally anywhere, at any time of day. They can be done flat on the floor by rising onto the balls of your feet and lowering back down, one rep at a time.

The progression comes from hanging your heels in mid-air, which deepens the stretch down the back of the legs. For this, you can stand on a stair or a thick book. "Just keep your weight evenly spread and, if you need, place a hand on the wall for support (but try not to lean)," Corrigall advises.

My honest calf raises review, after trying them every day for a week

Days one to three

I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect calf raises to humble me quite so quickly. On day one, I stood tall, lifted my heels… and felt like a wobbling mess as I tried to lower back down. This is a move that really puts your balance in the spotlight, and I ended up touching the wall for some light support.

By day three, the wobbling had mostly subsided, which felt like a small victory. Engaging my core muscles definitely helped (thank you, Pilates). But, I wasn’t really feeling much of a burn in my calves - it felt more like a nice stretch down the backs of my legs instead. Pleasant, yes, but I couldn’t help wondering if I was doing it properly. Shouldn’t this be harder?

That’s when I reached out to barre instructor Tara Riley for some guidance. “The most common issue is lack of range or momentum taking over,” she explained. “If you’re barely lifting the heels or bouncing through the movement, the calves won’t engage properly. Try slowing it down, pressing evenly through all five toes and fully lowering the heels with control.” Cue a very humbling realisation that I’d been rushing through my reps far too quickly.

By day three of trying calf raises every day, Katie noticed that the initial wobbling had mostly subsided, which felt like a small victory. (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Days four to seven

Armed with Riley’s advice, the second half of the week felt completely different. Slowing everything down and focusing on control made the movement instantly more challenging - and yes, the burn finally arrived. This might have been the accumulation of practising calf raises for four days in a row, but I had a sneaky suspicion it had something to do with performing slower, more controlled reps, too.

To level things up even more, I decided to stand on a heavy book (The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, to be exact, because why not). A stair would work just as well, but the added range of motion made a huge difference.

Raising my heels higher and lowering them below the level of my feet meant my calves had nowhere to hide. By day six, they were definitely talking back to me, and by day seven, I could feel a noticeable difference in both strength and balance. I put it to the test by standing on one leg while brushing my teeth in the evening, and I 100% felt steadier.

What surprised me most was how such a small, simple movement could have such a big impact - not just on my calves, but on how stable I felt overall. Calf raises might not be flashy, but after a week of wobbling, burning, and Shakespeare-assisted balance work, I’m officially converted.

What surprised Katie most was how such a small, simple movement could have such a big impact - not just on her calves, but on how stable she felt overall. (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Shop new fitness essentials here:

lululemon Energy Bra £38 at lululemon lululemon is one of the cool-girl activewear brands that everyone seems to be wearing RN, and I think this sports bra looks so chic. Senior Health Editor Ally Head has a range of different colourways and can confirm that it's comfortable enough for low impact workouts, but also supportive enough for higher impact - a real winner. Adanola Ultimate Leggings £40 at Adanola I always adore Adanola workout gear, and their Ultimate Leggings are a bestseller for a reason. They're super soft, uber flattering, as well as a great price point. Oner Airmove Jacket £70 at Oner Oner Active are great for elevated workout gear at a more affordable price point. I feel good in this jacket whenever I wear it, and MC UK Fashion Writer Sofia Piza is a fan, too.