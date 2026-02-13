Heard of phone-sober walks? Me neither, until recently. It was a term I stumbled upon by happy accident while I was searching for encouragement to get outside, during what has undeniably been a bleak few weeks.

I'm fairly happy with my relationship with my phone. Doom scrolling is (thankfully) something I left in 2025, but I'm still reliant on my phone as much as the next girl. Even the short walks I take as middle-of-the-workday resets (happening less often than I'd like, recently) are accompanied by my phone in my pocket, despite the fact that I know I'm not going to need it.

Is it a comfort thing? Is it force of habit? I'm not sure, but inevitably, when the phone's there, it's probably getting used. A quick check of my inbox, a swift reply to a couple of messages, and back in the pocket it goes.

I can't help but feel that this is serving as a distraction on my walks and stopping me from experiencing all of the wonderful benefits that walking provides. Cardiovascular and muscular strength gains aside (yes, walking can build muscle), we all know that walking helps us on the mental plane as much as the physical. But can a walk really give us a wellbeing boost when we're checking our phones half the time?

Enter: my experiment to try a phone-sober walk every day for a week. The way I saw it, the benefits were two-fold - I'd start walking outside every day again (a habit that has swiftly dwindled thanks to the less-than-inspiring weather of late), and I'd get to see what it was like to get outside, without the ever-present need to check my phone.

Keep scrolling to find out whether this challenge lived up to my expectations. And while you're here, we've got plenty of walking content to get you motivated at this tricky time of year. Check out other first-person experiments of posture walking, walking at different times of day, and 'awe walks'. We've also got tips on how to add variety to your walks and the best walking workouts for beginners, too.

I tried a phone-sober walk every day for a week - it's been a gamechanger for my winter wellness routine

What is a phone-sober walk?

A phone-sober walk is pretty much what it says on the tin. It's when we take a walk outside, phoneless.

Yep, it really is that simple. Simple, but not easy - because how often do we leave the house without our phones, really?

Sure, if we're heading out on a long hike, we're going to want to bring our phones with us for safety and navigation purposes. But what about when we're walking a familiar route, to and from our homes, done a hundred times before? Do we really need to bring our phones with us?

Probably not, if we're honest with ourselves. To strengthen my motivation for trying phone-sober walks (and to hopefully encourage you to give it a try, too), I asked two fitness experts what we can gain from giving it a go.

What are the benefits of phone-sober walks?

Dr Suzanne Hackenmiller, Chief Medical Adviser at AllTrails , emphasised that while phones can be incredibly useful outdoors - for planning routes, learning about your surroundings, and the like - there are benefits to not using them while walking, too.

"It's all about minimising anything that pulls your attention away," she said to MC UK. "This is when the wellbeing benefits really start to shine through. Simply noticing the ground beneath your feet, the sounds around you or the rhythm of your breath can help lower stress, lift your mood and give your senses a much-needed break from overstimulating, screen-heavy environments."

Research has shown us that walking can do wonders for our mental health. This study, published in 2024, found various forms of walking to be effective in reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. Then there's this review of studies from 2018, which found that while there's still more research to be done, there's a lot of evidence to suggest that walking can help with anxiety, psychological stress, and psychological wellbeing.

And the fact is, it's going to be a lot harder for us to tap into these benefits when we're constantly drawn towards our phones. Sam Quinn, Personal Training Lead at Nuffield Health, points out that "constant phone use has been linked to shorter attention spans, difficulty relaxing, and reduced presence in everyday moments. Walking without a phone offers a simple way to combat these effects."

My review of trying a phone-sober walk every day

Days one to three

Armed as I am with the knowledge of the potential benefits phone-sober walks can have, I'm only too eager to start giving it a go. On day one, I bundle up (hat, scarf, gloves and all), and head outside, sans phone.

I actually feel a bit of a thrill at first. Leaving the house without my phone feels slightly rebellious, like I'm deliberately choosing to go off-grid, and as I head off on my tried-and-tested 15-minute walking route, I'm confident that this challenge is going to be a breeze.

But the novelty soon wears off. Five minutes or so into the walk (which is a guess, as I can't check the time), I feel the familiar urge to check my phone. And it's not there. It's a strange sensation, and a challenging one - because what can I do when I can't check my phone?

Lots of things, it turns out. I decide to start walking mindfully - i.e., paying attention to the sounds I can hear, the feel of my feet on the floor, and even, the pace of my breath.

The results are refreshing. It's a similar story on days two and three: a sudden, habitual urge to check my phone, followed by a reminder to look around me instead. By the time I return home at the end of each walk, I feel lighter. Cold, and oftentimes wet, but undeniably lighter.

Days four to seven

On day four, I feel like heading off the beaten track, so instead of taking my familiar route around the local estates, I make my way to the local woods. Here is when things get a bit trickier: it's in naturally lonelier environments where my phone feels like a safety net. Not having it with me makes me feel on edge, and I return from this walk slightly more frazzled than usual.

I feel conflicted about this, because I want to embrace phone-sober walks and experience the benefits they have to offer. But there are undeniably times when we're going to want to have our phones with us. Speaking to Dr Hackenmiller, I realised that this is OK.

"Phones can support the experience when we consciously choose to limit the distraction, for example, by using offline mode," she said. "This way, you can be more present in the natural world around you, while still benefiting from the type of phone usage that makes time outside enjoyable."

For me, that phone usage mainly comes down to the peace of mind of knowing that I can contact someone if I need to. I'm pretty certain that when I head out on longer hikes, I'm going to want my phone with me then, too.

On days five, six and seven, I feel like I've eased into the challenge. Not only am I in a good rhythm of walking outside every day (something I definitely wasn't doing before this challenge), but I'm now used to leaving my phone at home. It's refreshing, and dare I say, liberating, to know that I'm not tied to a bit of tech.

Oh, and in the interest of full transparency, I went back inside to get my phone after my walk on day seven of this challenge - so I could take pictures for this article.

So, will I be sticking to phone-sober walks? I'm OK with saying that no, I won't be leaving my phone at home every single time I go on a walk. But I will be making a conscious effort to do it more often. It's helped with my mood and energy levels more than I'd hope, and I'd absolutely encourage you to give it a go, too - in a way that works for you and your lifestyle.

