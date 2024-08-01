Finally, a challenge that we can get on board with - meet the 75 Soft, an achievable and enjoyable way of working out

By now, you've likely have seen the controversial 75 Hard doing the rounds on your social media feeds. The viral fitness challenge is based on extreme movement, eating and rules that experts claim make it unsustainable, to say the least. But, good news: according to said social channels, we're now in the 75 Soft era, a similar but far more achievable and sustainable challenge.

Already garnering millions of posts on TikTok, the 75 Soft approach is exactly that - not as strict, stringent or black and white with its "rules," but rather, more mindful of your mental wellbeing as well as aesthetic goals.

Current research definitely supports having a goal in mind, in whichever way works best for you. On the Frontiers in Psychology journal, there are over 1,000 studies showing that setting high and specific goals is linked to increased task performance, persistence and motivation. With this in mind, it's easy to see why so many people find challenges like 75 Hard or 75 Soft so intriguing.

That said, we all know that setting goals doesn't always mean we achieve them. It's thought that around 43% of people give up their goal after just one month, according to a survey by cycling wear brand Sundried. And one reason for this is that those goals feel unachievable - often the case with 75 Hard. "For the average person, 75 Hard's rules promote people making far too many changes at once - which isn’t necessarily a good thing," Liv Morrison, head dietitian at wellness app Kic, previously told Marie Claire UK.

The solution might be in a gentler approach, as outlined by 75 Soft. For more need to knows about the viral challenge, keep scrolling.

Your guide to the new viral 75 Soft challenge

How does the 75 Soft compare to the 75 Hard?

If you're wondering what 75 Hard and 75 Soft are all about, let's start at the beginning.

75 Hard is a challenge devised by entrepreneur, motivational speaker and author, Andy Frisella. The challenge involves following a super strict 'health' routine for 75 days, including two workouts a day, no alcohol and sticking to a diet among other rules. It's become extremely popular online but also received its share of criticism for being so restrictive.

75 Soft has been devised as a gentler version of that. Given many people still like challenging themselves and find sticking within guidelines a useful way to improve their health, 75 Soft is a way to follow some structure without feeling too restricted.

"75 Hard is exactly the kind of toxic programme I’ve spent my career campaigning against, so I think 75 Soft a really positive, balanced format for overall wellbeing that promotes a far more sustainable approach," says Nancy Best, a PT and founder of Ladies Who Crunch.

Personal trainer at Third Space, Lucie Cowan, agrees. "The 75 Soft challenge presents a practical and balanced alternative to more extreme fitness programmes. Its emphasis on flexibility, self-care, and mindfulness makes it particularly suitable for women looking to enhance their physical and mental health without the pressure of stringent rules."

She continues: "This approach can lead to long-lasting healthy habits and a more positive relationship with fitness and nutrition."



What does the 75 Soft challenge involve?

The "rules" for 75 Soft vary from creator to creator, but generally involve:

A 45-minute workout every day: except for one rest day a week. These workouts can be any type of movement you choose and can differ from day to day (i.e. one day can be strength training and the next can be a walk)

except for one rest day a week. These workouts can be any type of movement you choose and can differ from day to day (i.e. one day can be strength training and the next can be a walk) Eat nutritious foods: this doesn't have to be a rigid diet but involves eating more vegetables, protein and fibre and less processed meals

this doesn't have to be a rigid diet but involves eating more vegetables, protein and fibre and less processed meals Only drink alcohol on social occasions: no drinking alone or in the home (unless with others/as part of a celebration)

no drinking alone or in the home (unless with others/as part of a celebration) Read ten pages of any book every day: this can be fiction or non-fiction and includes audiobooks

this can be fiction or non-fiction and includes audiobooks Drink three litres of water a day.

These rules are "gentler" than those of the 75 Hard, which also includes reading only non-fiction/self-help books and drinking four litres of water a day.

What are the benefits of doing the 75 Soft challenge?

The main benefit of 75 Soft is that, compared to its counterpart 75 Hard, the rules are more open and less restrictive. "Sustainability and flexibility are key benefits of this plan," says Cowan. "It's much less restrictive so women can maintain a healthy lifestyle without feeling overwhelmed by unrealistic expectations and the challenge’s adaptable nature allows you to tailor the program to your individual needs and schedules, making it easier to fit into busy lives."



Best adds: "I’m a huge fan of programmes that give realistic frameworks, like flexibility around alcohol consumption, to help build habits, rather than fads."

But when taken as its own challenge, are there benefits to people following it? Best says yes - if you want a challenge that could kickstart some good health habits. "It’s definitely helpful as a general set of guidelines for people who want to implement some structure around their wellbeing. If you’re someone who struggles to implement boundaries to prioritise your own wellbeing, this would be a great first step," she explains.

"The focus on reading is a brilliant way to reduce screen time, which we know from multiple research papers can have a detrimental effect on our mental and physical health," she continues.

The NHS recommends 30 minutes of exercise a day for improved health, so this challenge does go above and beyond what's required. For that reason, Best says you need to balance higher-intensity movement with lower-intensity movement throughout the week to ensure you avoid burnout.

For instance, you might alternate your intense movement like strength training and running with a gentle form of movement like walking, yoga or Pilates. The beauty of 75 Soft is that you have the freedom to choose a type of movement that works for your body on the day.

And when it comes to nutrition and alcohol, we know that freedom and flexibility work better than rigid rules, which is why 75 Soft's rules of adding in nutrients rather than sticking to a diet, and reducing alcohol rather than avoiding it completely, may be healthier for you. "The focus on balance and moderation helps people develop a healthier relationship with food and exercise, avoiding the pitfalls of extreme dieting or overexertion," agrees Cowan.

Is the 75 Soft challenge worth it?

In saying that, the challenge isn't a total green flag, warns Best. "There isn't a one-size-fits-all approach and it's important to take factors like genetics and nutrition into consideration when assessing the outcomes of any kind of fitness programme," she warns.

And, although this is marketed as a "soft" approach, it still involves making changes to five key areas of your life in one go. "The list of requirements is long and sticking to every single rule takes effort and focus, which can become overwhelming or obsessive," says Best.

Bottom line: "Anyone who has struggled with a history of body dysmorphia, disordered eating or over training should avoid this programme because it has the potential to become restrictive," she advises. It's also worth being mindful when it comes to any "rules" regarding health and wellbeing.'

