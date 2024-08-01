Finally, a challenge that we can get on board with - meet the 75 Soft, an achievable and enjoyable way of working out
It's much more inclusive than 75 Hard.
By now, you've likely have seen the controversial 75 Hard doing the rounds on your social media feeds. The viral fitness challenge is based on extreme movement, eating and rules that experts claim make it unsustainable, to say the least. But, good news: according to said social channels, we're now in the 75 Soft era, a similar but far more achievable and sustainable challenge.
Already garnering millions of posts on TikTok, the 75 Soft approach is exactly that - not as strict, stringent or black and white with its "rules," but rather, more mindful of your mental wellbeing as well as aesthetic goals.
Current research definitely supports having a goal in mind, in whichever way works best for you. On the Frontiers in Psychology journal, there are over 1,000 studies showing that setting high and specific goals is linked to increased task performance, persistence and motivation. With this in mind, it's easy to see why so many people find challenges like 75 Hard or 75 Soft so intriguing.
That said, we all know that setting goals doesn't always mean we achieve them. It's thought that around 43% of people give up their goal after just one month, according to a survey by cycling wear brand Sundried. And one reason for this is that those goals feel unachievable - often the case with 75 Hard. "For the average person, 75 Hard's rules promote people making far too many changes at once - which isn’t necessarily a good thing," Liv Morrison, head dietitian at wellness app Kic, previously told Marie Claire UK.
The solution might be in a gentler approach, as outlined by 75 Soft. For more need to knows about the viral challenge, keep scrolling.
Your guide to the new viral 75 Soft challenge
How does the 75 Soft compare to the 75 Hard?
If you're wondering what 75 Hard and 75 Soft are all about, let's start at the beginning.
75 Hard is a challenge devised by entrepreneur, motivational speaker and author, Andy Frisella. The challenge involves following a super strict 'health' routine for 75 days, including two workouts a day, no alcohol and sticking to a diet among other rules. It's become extremely popular online but also received its share of criticism for being so restrictive.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
75 Soft has been devised as a gentler version of that. Given many people still like challenging themselves and find sticking within guidelines a useful way to improve their health, 75 Soft is a way to follow some structure without feeling too restricted.
"75 Hard is exactly the kind of toxic programme I’ve spent my career campaigning against, so I think 75 Soft a really positive, balanced format for overall wellbeing that promotes a far more sustainable approach," says Nancy Best, a PT and founder of Ladies Who Crunch.
Personal trainer at Third Space, Lucie Cowan, agrees. "The 75 Soft challenge presents a practical and balanced alternative to more extreme fitness programmes. Its emphasis on flexibility, self-care, and mindfulness makes it particularly suitable for women looking to enhance their physical and mental health without the pressure of stringent rules."
She continues: "This approach can lead to long-lasting healthy habits and a more positive relationship with fitness and nutrition."
@abbiecurls ♬ original sound - Stephen Gallagher
What does the 75 Soft challenge involve?
The "rules" for 75 Soft vary from creator to creator, but generally involve:
- A 45-minute workout every day: except for one rest day a week. These workouts can be any type of movement you choose and can differ from day to day (i.e. one day can be strength training and the next can be a walk)
- Eat nutritious foods: this doesn't have to be a rigid diet but involves eating more vegetables, protein and fibre and less processed meals
- Only drink alcohol on social occasions: no drinking alone or in the home (unless with others/as part of a celebration)
- Read ten pages of any book every day: this can be fiction or non-fiction and includes audiobooks
- Drink three litres of water a day.
These rules are "gentler" than those of the 75 Hard, which also includes reading only non-fiction/self-help books and drinking four litres of water a day.
What are the benefits of doing the 75 Soft challenge?
The main benefit of 75 Soft is that, compared to its counterpart 75 Hard, the rules are more open and less restrictive. "Sustainability and flexibility are key benefits of this plan," says Cowan. "It's much less restrictive so women can maintain a healthy lifestyle without feeling overwhelmed by unrealistic expectations and the challenge’s adaptable nature allows you to tailor the program to your individual needs and schedules, making it easier to fit into busy lives."
Best adds: "I’m a huge fan of programmes that give realistic frameworks, like flexibility around alcohol consumption, to help build habits, rather than fads."
But when taken as its own challenge, are there benefits to people following it? Best says yes - if you want a challenge that could kickstart some good health habits. "It’s definitely helpful as a general set of guidelines for people who want to implement some structure around their wellbeing. If you’re someone who struggles to implement boundaries to prioritise your own wellbeing, this would be a great first step," she explains.
"The focus on reading is a brilliant way to reduce screen time, which we know from multiple research papers can have a detrimental effect on our mental and physical health," she continues.
The NHS recommends 30 minutes of exercise a day for improved health, so this challenge does go above and beyond what's required. For that reason, Best says you need to balance higher-intensity movement with lower-intensity movement throughout the week to ensure you avoid burnout.
For instance, you might alternate your intense movement like strength training and running with a gentle form of movement like walking, yoga or Pilates. The beauty of 75 Soft is that you have the freedom to choose a type of movement that works for your body on the day.
And when it comes to nutrition and alcohol, we know that freedom and flexibility work better than rigid rules, which is why 75 Soft's rules of adding in nutrients rather than sticking to a diet, and reducing alcohol rather than avoiding it completely, may be healthier for you. "The focus on balance and moderation helps people develop a healthier relationship with food and exercise, avoiding the pitfalls of extreme dieting or overexertion," agrees Cowan.
Is the 75 Soft challenge worth it?
In saying that, the challenge isn't a total green flag, warns Best. "There isn't a one-size-fits-all approach and it's important to take factors like genetics and nutrition into consideration when assessing the outcomes of any kind of fitness programme," she warns.
And, although this is marketed as a "soft" approach, it still involves making changes to five key areas of your life in one go. "The list of requirements is long and sticking to every single rule takes effort and focus, which can become overwhelming or obsessive," says Best.
Bottom line: "Anyone who has struggled with a history of body dysmorphia, disordered eating or over training should avoid this programme because it has the potential to become restrictive," she advises. It's also worth being mindful when it comes to any "rules" regarding health and wellbeing.'
Shop MC UK approved fit kit now:
Home workouts are the best if you're short on time, as are mats that secure your grip and transform any space into a workout zone. We're fans of this affordable KEPLIN design from Amazon.
Keen to up the ante with your home Pilates sessions? Then a Pilates ball is a great, budget-friendly investment and will help you increase the amount of time your muscles spend under tension.
Last but by no means least, a great pair of supportive, sweat-wicking leggings are essential for any good workout. Our Junior Shopping Editor Valeza swears by the CRZ YOGA designs.
Is 75 days enough to change your life?
Changes - both physical and mental - take a while to be seen and felt. It also takes time for a new routine to feel natural and become a habit, which is why experts recommend sticking with your goals for a while to see if they're really paying off.
75 Soft is 75 days long in order to challenge your commitment and focus. But one benefit of a nearly three-month challenge is that you're given plenty of time to stick with it and see your hard work pay off.
'Consistency is key for achieving results,' reminds Best. 'With a committed approach to your 75 Soft ‘rules’ or guidelines, you should expect to feel the benefits within a few weeks.'
A Sports Medicine study reported that it can take between six and 15 weeks for noticeable strength gains, while other research shows improvements in flexibility after six weeks of daily stretching.
"Engaging in regular exercise for 75 days can significantly enhance muscle strength, cardiovascular endurance, and overall fitness, while also boosting energy levels and reducing fatigue, making daily tasks easier to manage. Increased physical activity enhances metabolic function and overall energy expenditure, contributing to a more active and engaged lifestyle," says Cowan.
As for the holistic side of things, 75 days is also a brilliant time frame to track change. "Consistent exercise has been shown to reduce stress levels by releasing endorphins and other feel-good chemicals in the brain. Over 75 days, these effects can accumulate, leading to a more relaxed and positive mental state."
She goes on: "The inclusion of daily reading and self-care practices in the 75 Soft Challenge further supports mental well-being by encouraging mindfulness and relaxation. And as regular exercise can improve sleep, over 75 days you may feel more rested which contributes to better overall health and daily functioning."
Chloe Gray is a freelance journalist who writes and talks about health, fitness, and wellbeing through a feminist lens. She was part of the launch team for Stylist magazine's fitness brand, Strong Women, and has written for i news, Women's Health, Red magazine, Good Housekeeping, Refinery29, and more. She's all about building mental and physical strength, eating delicious food that fuels you well, and making the fitness industry more accessible and enjoyable. She's also a qualified fitness trainer and research nerd, so you can be sure everything you read is backed by proper science.
-
No matter your hair type or concern, we can confirm that these are the best shampoos on the market - and these five experts agree
For every hair type
By Tori Crowther
-
I asked 11 beauty insiders for their ride-or-die products—this is, perhaps, the best beauty edit in the world
From Caroline Hirons to Susan Yara
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Shein announces a €250 million circularity fund, as the ultra-fast fashion giant inches closer to UK Stock Exchange listing
Why Shein is love-bombing the UK
By Lucy Siegle
-
EMOM workouts need a spot in your workout routine, stat – how they're so effective at improving strength and stability
Hello, guns.
By Abbi Henderson
-
Introducing Stepperton, the viral TikTok workout that promises to make your sweat sessions more fun than ever
EYNTK about TikTok's latest fitness obsession.
By Anna Bartter
-
I've been doing this simple at-home strength move for three months – and it's massively improved my lower-body strength and stability
Strength, levelled up.
By Abbi Henderson
-
I've just got back into tennis - and I can't tell you how much it's improved my fitness, strength and mood
Ready, set, play.
By Anna Bartter
-
I tried wall squats every day for a week - and can't believe how much of a workout they are
Prepare to be humbled.
By Anna Bartter
-
I tried the trending Shrimp challenge - and learnt an unbelievable amount about my fitness
Shrimp challenge, accepted.
By Anna Bartter
-
I did 15 minutes of Pilates every day - and loved it so much, it's the only workout I'll be doing this summer
Diary packed with plans? Try this game-changing fitness challenge.
By Liz Connor
-
Glute bridges are trending - I tried them every other day and wow, my muscles are very thankful
Despite its name, this exercise isn’t just for your glutes
By Rebecca Shepherd