At 53, I'm The Fittest I've Ever Been - And Have Strength Training To Thank. Here's How I Built A Body For Life

Four mornings a week, at 9 am on the dot, you’ll find Caroline Idiens setting up on her living-room floor, dumbbells at her feet, dogs usually wandering through shot, ready to greet women from all over the world for a 30-minute strength class.

Now 53, Caroline is better known by the name of her wildly successful global platform, Caroline’s Circuits . In the last five years, she’s become something of the poster woman for midlife fitness - not because she chases aesthetics (though her arms do have a fanbase of their own), but because she radiates warmth, practicality and a refreshing lack of fuss.

But what many people don’t realise is that Caroline didn’t set out to become a global fitness figure. Before all this, she was clocking up cardio sessions between long days in advertising, later retraining as a PT where she grafted away in parks, school halls and living rooms long before Instagram ever met her. Then came lockdown, and the small Zoom class that unexpectedly changed everything.

To me, she’s proof that you don’t need a studio, elaborate kit or endless hours to get stronger, and that crucially, it is never too late to start. If you’re busy, time-poor, juggling work or simply unsure where to begin, Caroline is proof that consistency, simple movements and a bit of resistance can build a body that serves you for life.

Below, she shares her story.

Caroline Idiens: “Fitness Isn’t About Chasing an Aesthetic - It's About Feeling Capable, Confident, and Healthy.”

“Sport and exercise have always been a big part of my life. At school, it was hockey and running, but once the school day ended, I would spend every minute with my horse.”

“But it wasn’t until my late twenties that I was introduced to lifting weights. Before that, fitness in my twenties was very cardio-based - I loved HIIT, but I also did a lot of running and spin classes. Then I discovered Body Pump, fell in love with strength training and from there, it became the focus of my training.”

“Outside the gym, though, life looked very different. I was still working in advertising and strength training with my own PT. I loved my job, but I always felt like there was something missing.”

“Seeing how my strength sessions not only transformed my body, but also my inner confidence and strength, totally changed how I viewed my whole routine. That feeling of empowerment, strength and improved overall wellbeing was something I wanted to share with others.”

“So, in 2001, I took the leap and decided to qualify as a PT in order to deepen my knowledge, from nutrition and sports rehab to pre- and postnatal exercise. And that’s when things really started. I started my PT business in London, working one-to-one with clients in parks across the city.”

“Then our lives changed when we had children, and we moved out of the city to the countryside, where I began teaching group classes to the mums at school. We’d often have 20-30 mums at any one time, and the local community around my classes really grew.”

“Lockdown was pivotal, as that was the moment that Caroline’s Circuits was informally born. All of my local clients had been lifting weights for years with me at that stage, and they were very keen that we kept it going across a screen whilst we were all at home. Not only did it give us a community in those times, but the group started to build very quickly.”

“Caroline’s Circuits was the name one of my clients gave to our Zoom sessions, which took place three times a week at 9 am. It’s lovely because the times we train remain the same today, but now it’s not that little group of 40 of us on Zoom, but a global online community with classes that can be accessed anytime, anywhere.”

“Instagram was where Caroline’s Circuits really took off. I was using it to share free workouts and to promote my online platform, and was really learning as I went along. Then one day, whilst I was away teaching on a retreat in Tuscany, an American home workout company shared my reel. It was an upper body workout - I had around 15,000 followers at the time, and it started to grow at a crazy rate. The rest is history.”

“What struck me most was the global connection. People from all over the world were working out together, improving their strength and focusing on their long-term health. It made me realise just how powerful a sense of shared motivation can be, even through a screen.”

“Of course, it’s different from working one-to-one or in person with clients. But that’s why the engagement and interaction with my community is crucial. I’m still the sole manager of the Instagram account, and I’m there to help and guide, from sharing technique and form tips to advising on weights and trainers.”

“A lot of my content is driven by what my clients and followers are asking, which in some ways gives it a different kind of intimacy than my one-to-one sessions. Women reach out with questions like “How do I modify this move?” “I can’t do a press-up. Where do I start?”, or a common one is, “I’m new to strength training, is this for me?” - it’s really special to be able to support them from wherever they are in the world.”

“Early on, I made the conscious decision not to create a sleek studio vibe. I want people to feel that they have their PT with them in their living room. I’m there too, with no fancy equipment, just dumbbells and resistance bands, and often training with the chaos of dogs, deliveries and family in the next room.”

“For me, being relatable and approachable isn’t a marketing ploy; it’s how I train. I’m the same age as many of the women joining in, we’re in it together, and I believe that’s what builds trust and long-term connection, because it’s real. Even if you’re time-poor, juggling work, family, or feel intimidated by conventional fitness culture, you belong here.”

“I still love the feeling I get when I teach a class. It totally transforms my mood, and knowing that the workouts are helping people to stay strong, to support their bones and muscles, improve their posture, and feel mentally better is a huge motivator.”

“I do think conversations around fitness are changing for the better. It’s not about chasing an aesthetic, it’s about building strength, resilience and longevity, and about feeling confident and capable as we age.”

“The most important realisation I help women make is that it’s never too late to start, and that ageing doesn’t have to mean weakening. Movement is a lifelong ally, and what we do today can impact our quality of life for decades to come.”

“I hope people finish my sessions feeling strong, not just in their muscles but in their mind too. They should feel energised and proud of what they’ve completed.”

Caroline's 10 strength training tips for beginners:

1. Incorporate strength, not just cardio

When people think of exercise, they often gravitate straight to cardio. But in Idiens’ opinion, it’s better to take a strength-first approach. “Strength and cardio aren’t mutually exclusive,” she says, “but resistance training is the foundation of muscle, bone density, posture and mobility - all especially important as we age.”

A baseline of strength helps you maintain good form, recover well and stay injury-free across all forms of movement. “Ultimately,” says Idiens, “having a balance is how we get the best results.”

2. Chase consistency, not perfection

We’re huge fans of exercise snacking here at Marie Claire UK, and Idiens agrees. “Even short sessions of 20–30 mins, done regularly, beat sporadic over-intense workouts,” she assures.

Research backs this up: one study published earlier this year found that just two challenging sets per session, and four to six sets per week, may be enough to build noticeable strength. Idiens adds, “You don’t need to train for an hour - those small, consistent efforts accumulate.”

3. Focus on functional movements

Functional training has exploded in recent years, but Idiens has been championing it long before it was a trend. Simply put, it means choosing exercises that support everyday life. “Squats, lunges and press-ups build the strength you need for real-life tasks, from carrying to improving balance and posture,” she says.

And the science? A 2021 study found that those who followed a functional strength programme improved their movement score by nearly 20% in eight weeks, compared with just 2% in those following traditional strength training.

4. Stick to manageable equipment

This one’s a firm favourite. It’s easy to think you need to spend money to get stronger, but as Idiens reminds us, you can get an effective workout with minimal kit. “Dumbbells, resistance bands or even body weight can work,” she says. “The key is having some resistance to work against and gradually increasing your load as you get stronger - something we call progressive overload.”

5. Don't be afraid to modify

Many people assume the most advanced version of a move is the only one that counts, but that mindset can stall your progress. Modifications exist for a reason - they help you build up to the full movement safely.

“Technique is everything,” says Idiens. “If you can’t do a full press-up, start against a wall or on an elevated surface. If a move feels too hard, scale it back. Do what’s right for your body now, not what you think you ‘should’ do.”

6. Prioritise your sleep, recovery and nutrition

“Strength training works best when you support your body with good sleep and fuel,” says Idiens, who is clear that results don’t come from the workout alone. Stress, hormone health, food choices and sleep quality all play a role.

“Protein is especially important for muscle repair and growth,” she says, “but really it’s about aiming for an overall balance that’s positive and sustainable for you.”

7. Be patient - results take time

Social media may love a quick fix, but in Idiens’ experience, meaningful changes take time. “Most clients feel changes within a couple of weeks,” she says. “Tangible improvements in strength usually show within a month, and long-term habits start forming around six weeks.”

Everyone progresses differently, but the message stands: stay consistent. Changes are happening, even if they aren’t immediately visible.

8. Focus on what your body can do, not just how it looks

Exercise offers far more than physical changes. It boosts confidence, improves mood, strengthens focus and supports long-term health. Idiens encourages celebrating those wins just as much as any PB.

“Celebrate strength, flexibility, mobility, energy and the inner confidence resistance training can support,” she says.

9. Make fitness integrate with life

The best habits are the ones you stick to, which is why exercise should blend into your life rather than feel like another task on an already packed schedule.

“It’s about sustainable habits, not an overhaul,” says Idiens, who’s a huge fan of fitting workouts around your day - whether that’s a hotel room, a lunch break or your living room.

10. Be kind to yourself

“Strength training should feel empowering,” concludes Idiens. “Find movements you like, work at your pace, and appreciate how your body responds.”

