It's official: these are the best core sculpting Pilates moves you can do for refined, toned muscles

Looking for core sculpting Pilates moves? You've come to the right place. It's no secret that Pilates workouts are bang on trend right now, with the likes of wall Pilates classes and Reformer Pilates going viral. Trust us on this one though - it's far from a fad. For over 100 years, elite performers and mere mortals alike have been stretching, pulsing and breathing their way to better physical and mental health, following the tenets of its founder, Joseph Pilates. And honestly? We'd wager there's no better way to strengthen and sculpt your core.

If you've ever tried a Pilates workout, may we say - you're in excellent company. Andy Murray can be seen working out on a Reformer machine in his new documentary, and stars like Harry Styles, Hailey Bieber, Meghan Markle and Margot Robbie are known to favour the practice. And with good reason, as Pilates expert and founder of Core LDN, Claire Mills explains.

"People have started to realise that the mind-body benefits of Reformer Pilates are huge," she tells MC UK. "They love the low impact, whole body workouts that work on slow controlled movements improving strength, control and posture with specialist equipment that also give a burn like no other."

One of the fundamentals of Pilates is a strong and stable core, so as you'd expect, most of the movements target the mid-section, whether directly or by default (wobbling while trying to balance, we're looking at you). While we know that it's impossible to spot-train areas of the body, it's certainly true that there are core refining benefits aplenty in a focused Pilates practice.

With this in mind, we asked top Pilates coaches to share their best core sculpting moves with us, for your perusal. If Pilates is your jam, then don't miss our explainers on the best Pilates workouts at home, best Pilates exercises for beginners, and Pilates bar exercises. At home Reformer Pilates machines and Pilates sculpt bars are a great investment for at home, too.

These are the best core sculpting Pilates moves you can do, according to coaches

Before we get stuck in, we want to reiterate that while Pilates does involve combinations of movements that can strengthen and sculpt your core, the focus here is on full-body strength and mobility, of which a happy by-product can be more defined abdominals.

"While these exercises are excellent for strengthening and sculpting the core, it's important to note that spot training (targeting fat loss in specific areas) is not realistic or effective," notes Pilates instructor Aleksandra Warburton. "Toning occurs across the entire body through a combination of diet, cardio based exercises, and strength training. These core exercises will help build and define the muscles in the core, but overall body composition changes come from a holistic approach to fitness and nutrition."

What are core sculpting Pilates moves?

Wondering what on earth core sculpting Pilates moves are? Don't fret, they're simpler than they might sound.

Moves such as the classic Pilates Hundred, curl ups and bird dogs are all great examples of core-specific moves, working to enhance muscle tone, stability and endurance in the abdominals, which Warburton says "can lead to a stronger and more defined midsection."

"Pilates is highly effective for sculpting the core because it focuses on controlled movements that engage the deep abdominal muscles, obliques, and the lower back," she continues.

"Centering is at the heart of the practice, essentially meaning that all movements (whether arm, leg, core or more) are rooted in the focus of engaging your core, which is your body's powerhouse. Along with the moves themselves, Pilates' emphasis on proper breathing and alignment ensures that the core muscles are activated correctly throughout the workout."

What are the benefits of core sculpting Pilates moves?

The benefits of regular core sculpting Pilates workouts extend far beyond the aesthetic.

"Strengthening your deeper core and postural muscle system alongside your global power system has so many full-body benefits," agrees Mills. "A strong core will help to keep your body balanced, can transform your posture, prevent injuries and pain such as low back pain and improve fitness and even sporting performance."

In short, core-focused Pilates moves can:

Boost your muscle tone and strength

Improve your posture

Prevent injuries

Reduce lower back pain

Improve all round sporting performance.

Who are core Pilates moves suitable for?

Good news - Pilates is suitable for pretty much everyone. "Pilates is an extremely versatile form of exercise that anybody can do, benefiting people of all ages," says Mills. "From a physiotherapist point of view, using the reformer Pilates is a game changer and is a proven form of rehabilitation to help with back pain, and in areas such as pelvic health to prepare for birth and strengthen postnatally."

Do note, though, that the coach emphasises that this can only be done from a studio, with a qualified instructor to ensure correct technique and optimise rehab and recovery.

Core sculpting moves provide a seriously spicy workout: 8 to try

1. The Hundred

What? A classic Pilates move, the Hundred is performed supine, with legs in tabletop or extended. Lift up your head and chest with your arms by your side. Keeping this position, pulse your arms in time with your breath, breathing in for pulses and out for five pulses.

Why? "The Hunderd is an abdominal exercise that challenges the endurance and control of your deep, upper and lower abdominals while maintaining your breathing," says Mills. "Often when you are weak in your abdominals you will brace and hold your breath so this exercise really challenges your endurance and control."

How long? No surprises here - continue for 100 pulses.

The Pilates Hundred with Alisa Wyatt - YouTube Watch On

2. Roll up

What? Lie flat on your back with arms extended overhead. Slowly ‘roll up’ to a seated position, restacking the spine one vertebrae at a time, reaching towards your toes, then roll back down to lying down.

Why? A roll up works to strengthen the abdominals and improve spinal flexibility.

How long? Try up to five reps.

How to do a Pilates Roll Up | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

3. Single leg stretch

What? A deceptively simple-looking move, lie on your back with your head and shoulders lifted. Extend one leg out while pulling the other knee towards your chest, alternating legs.

Why? Warburton loves this move for targeting the lower abs, improving coordination and stability.

How long? Aim for 20, 10 on each side.

Pilates Single Leg Stretch with Alisa Wyatt - YouTube Watch On

4. Plank

What? A Pilates plank is essentially the same as a 'normal' plank, so you probably know the drill: start in a push-up position with your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position, keeping your core engaged.

Why? A simple move, but seriously effective for strengthening the entire core, as well as improving stability and endurance.

How long? Aim to hold the position for 30 seconds, building up to a minute.

How To Do a Pilates Plank Correctly | Tips for Stabilizing Your Spine - YouTube Watch On

5. Criss-cross

What? Think bicycle crunches, but make them Pilates.

Why? "This exercise works all of the abdominal layers and challenges the control across the midline," says Mills. "It targets your obliques while maintaining control in your deep, upper and lower abdominals. The key is to do the exercise slowly and controlled and not use momentum or swing."

How long? Try eight to 10 reps on each side.

Pilates Criss Cross with Alisa Wyatt - YouTube Watch On

6. Bird dog

What? In an all fours position, extend alternate arm and leg and switch.

Why? "Bird dogs as a great exercise working the whole body," says Mills. "It integrates core work with shoulder and hip stability - the focus is to keep control of the back and pelvis as you reach out the opposite arm and leg."

How long? Aim for five reps on each side.

How to do a Bird Dog with Laurence Agenor | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

7. Scissors

What? A fairly advanced move, Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and legs in a tabletop position. Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mat and twist your torso to bring one elbow towards the opposite knee, alternating sides.

Why? Scissors target the obliques, as well as improving rotational strength.

How long for? Aim for five to 10 sets.

Pilates Exercise: Scissors | Pilates Anytime - YouTube Watch On

8. Teaser

What? An advanced Pilates move, the teaser involves sitting on your sit bones and extending your arms and legs into a v shape. Beginners: don't hesitate to modify!

Why? Strengthens the entire core while improving balance and control.

How long? Try to hold for 10 seconds to begin with.

How To Do A Pilates Teaser | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

