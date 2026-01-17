If 2025 was all about Pilates, when it comes to working out in 2026, dance is where it's at - and we're here for it. When you think about it, dance lends itself perfectly to a workout situation: it's fun, helps you tune into your body, and it requires some mental acuity, too. Combine that with a little cardio and strength training, and you might just have the perfect workout.

And it's not just us who think so: searches for whether dance workouts really work are currently at breakout, proof that we're all pretty invested in the trend. Hybrid workouts have been around for a while (think cardio and strength training/Pilates with weights/barre and arms, and you've got the gist), so it makes sense that the world of dance is getting in on the act, too.

But what does the science say? Well, it's good news: studies (such as this one, published in the journal Sports Medicine) show that dance is beneficial for both physical and mental health, while this 2024 research, from The University of Sydney, shows that dance may even be more effective than other types of exercise when it comes to improving cognitive health.

So, dig out those leg warmers and check out this guide to the hottest workout on the block right now. And while we have you, you might also be interested in checking out our explainers on the best barre workouts for beginners and the best cardio workouts at home here - plus, find out how one Health Writer got on when she tried dance cardio workouts every day, here.

Dance workouts are trending - but do they really work?

What are dance workouts?

First up, let's take a deep dive into what we mean by dance workouts - and you'll be relieved to hear they're exactly what you'd think.

"Dance workouts are exercise routines that use dance movements to improve fitness, specifically, cardiovascular endurance, while making the workout fun and energetic," explains Charlie Ruhrmund, Master Trainer at The Method. "Instead of traditional gym exercises, you follow choreographed steps set to music - usually pop playlists or hot hits often inspired by different dance styles."

So far, so simple. But why now?

"I feel like dance workouts are becoming more popular in 2026 because people are finding the joy in movement again," shares fellow Method Master Trainer, Camille Sharpe. "We need to find happiness, especially with the stresses of daily life. People can come in and enjoy a dance workout and completely forget everything else that's going on in the world."

What are the benefits of dance workouts?

Now for the million-dollar question: what benefits can we expect to bag for our buck? Well, the good news continues: dance workouts are brilliant for both body and mind, no matter whether you're just starting out or have been dancing your whole life.

1. They're great for cardiovascular health

Let's be clear: dance workouts might be (lots of) fun, but they're not going to be easy, physically or mentally speaking. Expect your heart rate to rise, breathing to quicken, and if you don't work up a sweat, you're doing something wrong - but these are all excellent signs that you're hitting those cardiovascular goals. The NHS advises all UK adults over the age of 19 get around 75 minutes of vigorous intensity exercise each week, and a dance workout will bank you a solid hour or so, at least.

"Firstly, you’re getting your cardio in with a dance workout, which is essential for heart and lung health," agrees Ruhrmund. "It's recommended that we all elevate our heart rate a few times a week, and dance cardio gives you an intense boost. Just two sessions a week can absolutely smash those targets."

2. They enhance cognitive fitness

As touched on above, it's well established that dancing is great for our brains. A special kind of alchemy occurs when we engage our brains with what our body is doing, firing up neurons and making connections in our grey matter as we sweat.

"Dance workouts are amazing for cognitive health," says Sharpe. "With most forms of cardio, you don’t really have to think; you just move. But with dance cardio, your brain is always switched on, thinking about what the next step is. Lastly, dance cardio improves mental wellbeing by boosting serotonin levels, helping us get into a happier, more positive headspace."

3. They're inclusive and accessible

Never danced before? Think you have two left feet? With dance workouts, you can let go of the pressure, as it's likely everyone is in the same boat. There's a variety of classes available to stream for free online, meaning you can work up a sweat in the comfort of your own home - or, if you need the accountability, try heading to a local class.

Either way, you don't need any specialist equipment or clothing to get started, making dance workouts refreshingly accessible. Not to mention, they're suitable for all ages and abilities, too.

4. They boost confidence and body awareness

Challenging ourselves and mastering a new skill (or at least attempting to!) is great for self-esteem. There's nothing quite like a great workout with a banging soundtrack to send our serotonin soaring. Dance workouts can help bring us out of our shells, which can help build confidence, too.

Additionally, moving our bodies in new ways builds proprioception, which, put simply, is how we judge where our bodies are in space. Improving this enhances co-ordination and can reduce our risk of injury - win, win.

Who are dance workouts best for?

As mentioned above, you really don't need any previous experience or skill to enjoy a dance workout.

"They’re perfect for anyone who loves music and enjoys moving their body," assures Ruhrmund. "It’s like being on a night out with your friends or living out your best pop-star fantasy - and no, you definitely don’t have to be a dancer. All levels are welcome, and you can work at your own pace. It’s completely judgement-free. Just come along, let your hair down and dance it out!"

So, even beginners can give it a whirl?

"100% yes - as long as you choose the right style and pace," adds Sharpe. "If a class says advanced, I wouldn’t start there. I’d always recommend looking for beginner or all-level dance cardio workouts. Dance cardio is fun and motivating, great for heart health, easy to learn, easy to track progress, and usually super social and supportive. No judgement - just a bunch of people wanting to let their hair down and have a good time."

Do dance workouts really work?

If you're looking to enhance cardio fitness, endurance, muscle strength, coordination, and mental acuity (need we go on?), then yes - dance workouts absolutely work. But, like any other form of exercise, you'll only bank the benefits if you're consistent - one dance workout a month likely won't yield results, unless you're doing it just to have fun - in which case, go for it!

"The team at The Method truly believe that when you love the way you move, you want to do it more often," enthuses Sharpe. "That’s the goal - movement shouldn’t feel like a chore. It’s a gift you give to yourself."

How to choose a dance workout? If you're as keen to get started with dance workouts as we are, firstly, great, and secondly, follow these top tips from Sharpe and Ruhrmund to ensure you're choosing the right workout for you, whether that's in the studio or at home. "If you're just starting out, do make sure the class is genuinely beginner-friendly and doesn’t require any previous experience. Do your research - check out the studio’s socials and see if it feels like your vibe. With dance cardio, the atmosphere is everything. It should be carefree, light-hearted, and judgment-free. "There’s no better feeling than letting go of negative energy and shaking your booty with a group of like-minded people. Ideally, there'll be no egos allowed, good vibes only, and letting the endorphins flow!"